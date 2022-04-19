Tunnel Fire grows to 2,000 acres; multiple areas NE of Flagstaff under evacuation

Multiple areas northeast of Flagstaff are under evacuation Tuesday as the fast-moving Tunnel Fire whips through the area, fueled by high winds.

All areas both east and west of Highway 89 and north of Campbell Avenue are under evacuation, as well as Moon Crater.

The Antelope Hills area east of Highway 89 should be prepared for a possible evacuation.

US 89 northbound is closed at milepost 425. Southbound is closed at milepost 435. Forest Road 544 is also closed.

The Tunnel Fire has scorched an estimated 2,000 acres southeast of the San Francisco Peaks and is spreading rapidly in a northeast direction fueled by high winds, with medium- to high-range spotting occurring in timber and grass, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release. An estimated 400 personnel are working to contain the blaze.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon and the cause remained under investigation Tuesday.

3:30 p.m.: Coconino County has established a call center for the Tunnel Fire at 928-679-8525.

2:30 p.m.: The wind is expected to be a challenge the rest of the week, along with warm weather and low humidity, the National Weather Service told The Associated Press.

“I don't see any significant decreases in wind, I don't see any big bump ups in humidity and, at this point, we're not really expecting any precipitation either,” meteorologist Robert Rickey said.

2:15 p.m.: High Country Humane officials said the evacuation of the animal shelter went "perfect."

"We had a tremendous response from the neighbors. They showed up in spades. We got all the animals out in about 45 minutes," Jody Cook of High Country Humane said.

Cook said the fire disrupted power to the shelter around noon. He told the Arizona Daily Sun he thinks the fire may have reached homes.

"I've heard three propane takes explode," Cook said.

2 p.m.: The areas around Moon Crater and Antelope Hills east of Highway 89 are now on "SET" status and should be prepared for possible evacuation.

1:45 p.m.: Multiple officials confirmed the Tunnel Fire jumped Highway 89 near Girl's Ranch Road.

1:10 p.m.: Reporter Sean Golightly reported extreme winds whipping northeast from the Timberline neighborhood as smoke billowed over Highway 89.

It was hard to tell which was thicker, the dust or the smoke. Coconino County Sheriff's deputies blocked the roads into numerous neighborhoods, including Kevin's Way and Copeland, as lines of trucks and personal vehicles evacuated the area.

White smoke could be seen frothing up from the forest, with intermittent columns of black spouting above rooflines.

Curtis Chance was ready to evacuate with his personal belongings, computers and cats.

"If the wind shifts directions, we're getting out of here," he said while watching smoke fill the western sky.

1 p.m.: An emergency evacuation shelter will open at Sinagua Middle School, located at 3950 E Butler Ave., at 1:30 p.m., according to CCSO spokesman Jon Paxton.

All pets, including household and large animals, can be taken to the Coconino Humane Association, 3501 E. Butler Ave. Officials urged residents not to take animals to High Country Humane because the area is preparing for a possible evacuation.

12:15 p.m.: CCSO spokesman Jon Paxton said it's unknown how many people are under evacuation. CCSO was working on establishing a shelter for those impacted by the fire.

11:30 a.m.: Resources on scene include three Type 1 handcrews, two dozers, two water tankers and seven engines. The fire is 0% contained and its cause is under investigation.

Nearly all of Arizona is in a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday, with high temperatures, low humidity and strong wind gusts hitting most of the state. According to the National Weather Service, winds in Flagstaff will gust up to 45 mph this afternoon, with a high near 70 degrees.

On Saturday, Forest Service personnel responded to the 52-acre Cochrane Fire about 5 miles east of Doney Park. It was contained within a few hours.

Given the wildfires sparking across Arizona, the U.S. Forest Service urges people to refrain from any behavior that may accidentally start a wildfire. Drivers should avoid dragging chains and driving vehicles over dry vegetation and recreationists should be very cautious with campfires. Make sure campfires are fully extinguished before leaving the scene and avoid tossing cigarette butts into areas that may ignite.

Residents and visitors must remain vigilant to help prevent fires, said Randi Shaffer, deputy public affairs officer for the Coconino National Forest.

“If the community helps us out by abiding by fire restrictions and practicing best fire practices when restrictions aren't in effect, it'll make it easier on us,” she said. “We'll definitely have less of a fire season if we have less human-caused wildfires.”

The Kaibab National Forest announced the cancellation of a controlled burn originally set for Wednesday due to fire-ripe conditions.

Crooks Fire

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Arizona residents near Mount Union, about 10 miles south of Prescott, officials said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday after a wildfire began at about 10 a.m. It said on its Facebook page that an evacuation center has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

The U.S. Forest Service said in a statement that the fire has burned about 500 acres in rugged terrain filled with brush, ponderosa pine and mixed conifer, which are trees with cones and needle-like leaves.

Department officials said fire crews, engines and aircraft have been working to suppress the flames and that smoke may be visible from surrounding towns and areas, including Chino Valley, Mayer and Prescott Valley.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire near Bisbee

A principal highway route between two southern Arizona cites reopened Tuesday after being closed for about eight hours overnight due to a brush fire in hills overlooking Bisbee.

U.S. 80 was reopened around 6 a.m. after being closed Monday evening near Mule Pass Tunnel, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The highway is the principal route between Bisbee and Sierra Vista.

No structure damage was reported and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the fire's perimeter had been secured and a pre-evacuation notice for about 15 homes had been lifted.

No information was immediately available on the fire's size or how it started.

"Ready, Set, Go" explained Officials ask residents to remain “ready” for evacuation during the wildfire season.This includes assembling an emergency kit that includes water, food, pet foods, medication, personal items and other important belongings. Make plans for what you will do with pets or livestock in an evacuation occurs. Keep up to date on local news, weather watches and public health recommendations.When a “set” status is declared, residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family or friends outside the impacted area.Grab your emergency kit and start arranging to relocate pets and livestock. Be prepared to possibly leave your home for up to a week or more.This might be the only notice you receive as emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions deteriorate rapidly.Evacuate immediately when a “go” notice is issued.Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas. If residents choose to ignore this, emergency services may not be able to assist any further.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

