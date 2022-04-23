Tunnel Fire, Day 5 updates: Fire reaches 21,000 acres, crews brace for windy conditions

The Tunnel Fire reached 21,164 acres Saturday as crews brace for another day of windy conditions.

Dry conditions are back after Friday's rain and snow. Winds are expected to shift to the north and northeast Saturday and Sunday, and firefighters are already positioned to respond, according to the daily briefing.

Containment remained steady at 3%.

Hundreds of homes are still evacuated five days after the wind-driven fire ripped through the area 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, destroying dozens of homes.

The Type 1 incident management team out of the Pacific Northwest officially took over operations Saturday morning, bringing additional personnel and more complex administration. The crews have been working alongside the Northern Arizona Type 3 incident management team since Thursday to ensure a smooth transition, officials said.

A total of 334 personnel are working to contain the fire, including nine crews, 18 engines, five dozers, one air attack plane and three helicopters.

Fire crews are still patrolling and mopping up hot spots in the Timberline and Wupatki Trails subdivisions, as well as along the southern flank of the fire along Forest Road 545. Officials said they also plan to focus on the spot fire on 89 Mesa Saturday along with fireline construction using bulldozers and hand crews around the edge of the fire between O'Leary Peak and Black Mountain.

On the east edge of the fire, crews will work on constructing a line in the Strawberry Crater Wilderness north from Forest Road 545 to better containment.

A Saturday community meeting is set for 2 p.m. at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave. Officials are expected to provide updates on current fire conditions, evacuation status and potential flooding risks. Attendees should park behind the school on the west side of the school.

The meeting will also be streamed live on Coconino County's Facebook page at facebook.com/CoconinoCounty.

All areas both east and west of Highway 89 and north of Campbell Avenue remain under evacuation, as well as Moon Crater farther to the east.

Highway 89 northbound is still closed at milepost 425 and milepost 435 southbound. Forest Road 544 is also closed. The Coconino National Forest implemented a closure order for the areas impacted by the Tunnel Fire. An interactive map showing the closed areas can be viewed at www.coconino.az.gov/2894/Tunnel-Fire.

Anyone with questions about their property, evacuations or available resources should contact the Tunnel Fire Call Center at 928-679-8525.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

