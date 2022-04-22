Tunnel Fire, Day 4 updates: Containment reaches 3%; Strong winds expected Friday

More winds are expected Friday as a new team takes over the 20,198-acre Tunnel Fire.

9:30 a.m.: Fire crews made headway on the Tunnel Fire overnight, increasing containment of the 21,087-acre blaze to 3%.

Rain fell across many parts of the fire Friday morning. However, fire managers are hesitant to call certain areas contained until these wind events pass, according to a daily update. Strong winds are expected Friday, along with shifting winds out of the north and east forecasted for Saturday and Sunday. Friday will be a test to see if the established lines hold up to the anticipated critical fire weather and strong winds.

A spot fire began in the area of 89 Mesa around 9 p.m. Thursday, which officials said only proves how challenging the weather and wind components are with this fire. Crews are still working to contain that spot fire, which was an estimated 100-150 acres.

The Type 1 Incident Management Team took over early Friday. Current firefighting resources include 371 firefighters, nine 20-person hand crews, five dozers, 30 engines and one attack plan in addition to two Type 1 helicopters and a Type 3 helicopter.

Firefighters will work to get a line around the entire fire Friday with the increase in resources and the arrival of the new command team. They expect to work on constructing lines near Black Mountain just east of O'Leary Peak, while hand crews begin constructing a line in the Strawberry Crater Wildnerness areas.

8 a.m.: A Type 1 team, which includes more personnel and more complex administration, took command early Friday.

Hundreds of households remain under evacuation. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the current evacuation orders will remain in place at least through Sunday as county officials have determined it's still unsafe to allow residents back into the evacuated area. There's still active fire and firefighting throughout the Timberline neighborhood, officials said, as well as potentially dangerous utilities.

Deputies have determined that approximately 109 properties were impacted by the fire, including 30 homes that were burned and 24 properties with outbuildings destroyed. All owners of the lost homes have been notified, officials said Thursday.

The total acreage also dropped to 20,198 Thursday due to more accurate mapping. The fire remains 0% contained. Crews still made solid progress Thursday in establishing lines and putting out hotspots on the fire's western edge. Helicopters were finally able to assist with suppression efforts after being grounded by high winds earlier in the week.

Both Friday and Saturday are expected to again bring erratic winds. The National Weather Service forecasted strong winds Friday with a slight chance of rain and snow showers coupled with higher humidity. A High Wind Warning is in place until at least 8 p.m. with wind gusts upwards of 60 mph possible.

All areas both east and west of Highway 89 and north of Campbell Avenue remained under evacuation Wednesday morning, as well as Moon Crater farther to the east.

Highway 89 northbound remains closed at milepost 425 and milepost 435 southbound. Forest Road 544 is also closed. The Coconino National Forest implemented a closure order for the areas impacted by the Tunnel Fire. An interactive map showing the closed areas can be viewed at www.coconino.az.gov/2894/Tunnel-Fire.

Anyone with questions about their property, evacuations or available resources should contact the Tunnel Fire Call Center at 928-679-8525.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.