Tunnel Fire, Day 3 updates: Fire surpasses 20,000 acres, still 0% contained

The Tunnel Fire surpassed 20,000 acres overnight.

The wind-driven fire, which first started Sunday before growing dramatically Tuesday, forced the evacuations of hundreds of households northeast of Flagstaff.

All areas both east and west of Highway 89 and north of Campbell Avenue remained under evacuation Wednesday morning, as well as Moon Crater farther to the east.

The Antelope Hills area east of Highway 89 remained on "SET" status, with officials urging residents to prepare for a possible evacuation.

Highway 89 northbound is closed at milepost 425, while the southbound lanes are closed at milepost 435. Forest Road 544 is also closed.

9 a.m.: The Tunnel Fire grew nearly 800 acres overnight, reaching a total of 20,511 acres Thursday morning.

Fire crews continued cooling hotspots throughout the Timberline Estates and Wupatki Trail subdivisions overnight on top of working to contain multiple spot fires on the western flank near Forest Road 420, also known as Schultz Pass Road.

"These efforts were instrumental in keeping the fire from burning up steep slopes toward Schultz Peak and may help to minimize post-fire flood impacts," officials with the Coconino National Forest detailed in a morning briefing,

Fire crews will focus on protecting residences, buildings and the watersheds that drain near them throughout the day, officials said. They'll continue to work the western flank and the areas in and around the subdivisions northeast of Flagstaff in anticipation of the Red Flag winds set to hit the area as soon as 11 a.m. The windy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day and into Friday. Friday will also bring a slight chance of moisture and higher humidity levels.

Hand crews also completed creating a handline on the southern edge of the fire nearly the Pinnacle Peak 3445KV powerline, as well as along the north edge of the fire below O'Leary Peak. They will continue to extend the fire lines further to the east throughout the day.

Current firefighting resources include 179 firefighters, four 20-person hand crews, four dozers, 21 engines, one attack plane, a Type 3 helicopter and two Type 1 helicopters with more air assets on the way. A Type 1 incident management team is expected to arrive Thursday with plans to fully transition operations Friday morning.

