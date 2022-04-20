Tunnel Fire, Day 2 updates: Fire swells to 16,625 acres, still 0% contained; Red Flag Warning issued for Thursday

Officials said the Tunnel Fire swelled to more than 16,625 acres overnight with no containment Wednesday.

The wind-driven fire, which first started Sunday before growing dramatically Tuesday, forced the evacuations of hundreds of households northeast of Flagstaff.

All areas both east and west of Highway 89 and north of Campbell Avenue remained under evacuation Wednesday morning, as well as Moon Crater farther to the east.

The Antelope Hills area east of Highway 89 remained on "SET" status, with officials urging residents to prepare for a possible evacuation.

Highway 89 northbound is closed at milepost 425, while the southbound lanes are closed at milepost 435. Forest Road 544 is also closed.

2:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Bellemont has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday, with strong winds and low relative humidity expected in portions of northern Arizona from Seligman to Flagstaff to Springerville and northward.

Affected areas include locations near Buffalo Pass, Doney Park, Grand Canyon, Holbrook, Page, Tuba City, Williams, Winslow and more.

The forecast calls for southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph., and temperatures in the upper 60s

2 p.m.: The Coconino National Forest has issued a reminder that no drones are allowed in and around the fire area. If a private drone is spotted in the area, all aircraft support will be grounded, which can be detrimental to firefighting efforts.

Noon: A community meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. for those who have been evacuated at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave. The meeting will also be streamed live.

Those who have been evacuated should call the Tunnel Fire Call Center at 928-679-8525 so that the County may collect contact information to use as the situation develops.

11:30 a.m.: Wednesday's strategy for the Tunnel Fire is to "anchor and flank" and continue to focus on protecting structures in the residentially dense Timberline neighborhood, explained Jerolyn Byrne of the Flagstaff Fire Department.

Bulldozers are digging line west of the fire's origin. Air support tactics are being developed, said Byrne, but several Type 1 incidents in the region are expected to be requesting similar assistance.

"We don't have an update on air support at the moment," said Byrne.

Personnel are not being deployed at the fire's front, which is currently northeast of Moon Crater.

"We don't have resources to do a direct attack in front of the fire at this time," Byrne said.

The Northern Arizona Type 3 team currently deployed with a Type 1 team inbound from the Pacific Northwest. The set up of a fire camp is being coordinated through the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County.

The fire's progress will continue to be monitored as it approaches unincorporated parcels east of Moon Crater, and residents of this area should look for continued updates on evacuation orders.

10 a.m.: Anyone interested in helping those impacted by the Tunnel Fire should contact the United Way by texting UWNAZRESPONSE to 4144.

9 a.m. Wednesday: Sheriff Jim Driscoll estimated during a briefing Tuesday night that "dozens" of homes had likely been destroyed, but they were unable to get into the area to get an official count as the fire was still too dangerous.

Current firefighting resources include five hand crews, 15 engines and three dozers. Air tankers were ordered to help contain the blaze Tuesday but they were grounded due to high winds. True Brown, fire management officer for the Flagstaff Ranger District, said they're constantly reassessing when it will be safe to get back in the air.

A Type I incident management team has been ordered, officials said, and personnel, assets and resources from the team are expected to arrive over the next two days.

Strong winds were again expected Wednesday. Much of Flagstaff will likely see wins ranging from 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts upwards of 25 miles per hour, according to Brian Klimowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bellemont. It's an improvement from Tuesday, but still dangerous for fire crews.

