Tunnel Fire at 43% containment, Forest Service issues statements on investigation

The Tunnel Fire’s containment increased to 43% Thursday as firefighting crews continue to “mop up” and secure the blaze’s perimeter in the Sunset Crater National Monument and Black Mountain areas.

The fire’s total acreage was reduced to 19,075 acres following a more accurate measuring of the fire’s edge south of Darton Dome. Crews will remain active for several days to patrol, mop up small fires and address reports of smoke as needed.

There are currently nine crews for a total of 338 active personnel with two dozers, 16 engines, one air attack plane and one helicopter. As work is accomplished, personnel will be released to respond to priority fires elsewhere in the Southwest. Friday morning will see fire management transition to the hands of a smaller, local Type 4 Team from the Coconino National Forest.

The dust is starting to settle around the Tunnel Fire, but important questions about the fire’s cause and early management remain unanswered. Primarily, much of the public has expressed concern with what occurred between when the fire was reported on Sunday, April 17, and when it erupted to destructive strength on Tuesday, April 19.

The Arizona Daily Sun has been in close contact with Coconino National Forest to provide the community with updates on their investigation. The U.S. Forest Service planned to release data logs directly to the Daily Sun, but after conferring with their law enforcement division, had to retract the offer in the interest of investigative integrity. Forest supervisor Laura Jo West and acting special agent in charge Brian Webb offered statements on the Tunnel Fire investigation and the release of information.

“We know you want answers, and you deserve to have them,” wrote Jo West in her statement to the Daily Sun.

She described how the data logs detailing Forest Service response between April 17-19 were “fully intended” for public release, but deemed to “include details relevant to the current investigation into the cause of the fire.”

“Releasing them at this point could potentially compromise the integrity of that investigation,” wrote Jo West. “Law enforcement has asked us to wait until its investigation has concluded before we release that information.”

On behalf of law enforcement, Webb wrote that “premature release of information about an investigation damages the integrity of the investigation and could irreparably damage the government’s ability to prosecute a case, either criminally or civilly.”

“We understand that the time needed to complete an investigation can be frustrating,” Webb said, “especially to those that may have suffered traumatic loss from this wildfire, but an accurate, thorough and professional investigation is necessary to determine, as accurately as possible, the facts surrounding the fire. We would ask that the public be patient while we complete our investigations.”

While the raw data might not be released until the investigation concludes, Jo West did offer her personal assessment of what she reviewed.

“I have full confidence that Forest Service firefighters acted appropriately, professionally, and aggressively to suppress the Tunnel Fire from the beginning,” she wrote. “I am proud of them and profoundly humbled to work alongside them. What I see when I look at what transpired is a deeply committed team of professionals giving their all to protect their neighbors and their community. The wind may have had the upper hand on that terrible day, but they never gave up.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

