Tunnel Fire area closures loosen

Temporary closures on the Coconino National Forest related to the Tunnel Fire loosened under an updated closure order effective at 5 p.m. Friday.

Restrictions were lifted on a section of forest west of Highway 89 and north of Forest Road 522. Previously restricted areas remain closed except to persons with a written U.S. Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the closure order, federal, state, or local officers, members of organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.

This area includes large swaths of forest and park land around Highway 89, south of Forest Roads 150 and 782, and north of Forest Road 556. Forest Road 556 remains open.

The purpose of the closure is to “protect the public’s health and safety from unsafe conditions resulting from the Tunnel Fire.” The order will remain in effect until June 20 or until rescinded. Violations of the order are punishable as a class B misdemeanor and subject to fines and/or imprisonment.

For more information, contact the Coconino National Forest supervisor’s office at 928-527-3600, the Flagstaff ranger district at 928-526-0866, or visit www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/coconino/alerts-notices.

