Tunisian Olympic swimmer finds a training home in Flagstaff

If he were sitting in a café in North Africa, or in the south of France where he once lived and trained, he would not only be noticed but probably fawned over. But he likes the laid-back vibe and relative anonymity of Flagstaff, where he can put in the miles of laps at Northern Arizona University’s pool, get physical therapy and weight train at HYPO2 Sport and, you know, just chill when not putting his body through the paces.

“I didn’t know about Flagstaff until came here with Danish team 2012,” he said. “Before that, I trained in France or in Colorado Springs with the U.S. National team. It’s really different here. For me, as I’ve aged and matured, I appreciate the autonomy this place gives me. I can walk around. I can go grab coffee at restaurants. It’s not like you’re suspended on a mountain in this training camp and all you see is walls and the pool.”

Normally, there would be a passel of international athletes — swimmers, runners and other endurance types — swooping in on Flagstaff for pre-Olympic altitude training. But the COVID-19 pandemic has dried up international travel this spring and even Mellouli, who now lives in Southern California, needed some special considerations to get access to NAU’s facilities.