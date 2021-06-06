Tunisian Olympic swimmer finds a training home in Flagstaff

He looked like just another guy chilling at an outdoor café, a tourist at Tourist Home on a glorious late spring morning.
Slouched down, with ear buds embedded and index finger casually flicking his phone while his gleaming Chuck Taylors were crossed under the table, Oussama Mellouli frankly didn’t cut much of an impressive figure.
But then he stood, unfolding his 6-foot-3 frame with the fluidity and swiftness of the fit, and the impression changed dramatically. Heads turned at the cafe. His muscles nearly busted through his tight blue shirt, the deltoids and trapezius so well defined as to be chiseled, and that place where the triceps and biceps met seemingly forever fixed in a flex.
Here was a man whose shoulders clearly seem broad enough to carry his country’s Olympic dreams. And, in fact, Mellouli has done so for his native Tunisia through five Olympic Games, winning two gold medals and becoming the only swimmer from any country to medal both in the pool and in 10K open-water competition in the same Games.
Now, at 37, Mellouli is back in Flagstaff training at altitude in hopes of participating in a sixth Olympics this summer in Tokyo. If he gains a spot on June 19 in the FINA Olympic qualifying race in Setubal, Portugal, Mellouli will become only the fourth swimmer ever to be a six-time Olympian.
Not that many in Flagstaff would notice -- which seems fine to Mellouli.
If he were sitting in a café in North Africa, or in the south of France where he once lived and trained, he would not only be noticed but probably fawned over. But he likes the laid-back vibe and relative anonymity of Flagstaff, where he can put in the miles of laps at Northern Arizona University’s pool, get physical therapy and weight train at HYPO2 Sport and, you know, just chill when not putting his body through the paces.
“I didn’t know about Flagstaff until came here with Danish team 2012,” he said. “Before that, I trained in France or in Colorado Springs with the U.S. National team. It’s really different here. For me, as I’ve aged and matured, I appreciate the autonomy this place gives me. I can walk around. I can go grab coffee at restaurants. It’s not like you’re suspended on a mountain in this training camp and all you see is walls and the pool.”
Normally, there would be a passel of international athletes — swimmers, runners and other endurance types — swooping in on Flagstaff for pre-Olympic altitude training. But the COVID-19 pandemic has dried up international travel this spring and even Mellouli, who now lives in Southern California, needed some special considerations to get access to NAU’s facilities.
So, the native of Tunis, the first African to win Olympic gold in swimming in the 1,500-meters in 2008, seems to be carrying the international banner solo these days in Flagstaff. And he says he feels fortunate to have Flagstaff’s facilities at his disposal because, at an age when many swimmers have long since retired, he’s trying to ramp up for one last shot.
Mellouli might not be at peak shape, as he was in his prime when he won gold in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 (10K open water) in London, but after a disappointing 2016 Olympic showing in Rio de Janeiro, he wants to emerge from the water this summer knowing he did everything he set out to do in his career, which dates to Sydney in 2000 as a lanky teenager.
One last swim
What Mellouli — friends call him “Ous” — is most facing is a race against time. It is rare for swimmers pushing 40 to still be competitive, though Dara Torres medaled in 2008 at age 41. But in the longer endurance events in which Mellouli competes, it’s nearly unheard of. The past few years, he’s been nagged by injuries to his back, shoulder and ankle, not surprising given the year in, year out grind of staring at the black line on the bottom of a pool while swimming countless laps.
Rehabbing, then, has been his biggest challenge in this last Olympic bid, so he’s been spending almost as much time at HYPO2 as in the pool.
“It’s pretty much injury management thanks to age and yardage (swam),” he said. “Swimming is a repetitive stress thing. Those injuries can happen to swimmers: shoulder and spine injuries. If you spend time in strength and conditioning outside the pool, swimmers are more prone to injuries than other land athletes.
“It’s just the nature of the sport, being so much in the water. I’ve run the gamut of injuries, for sure. Hips, muscle imbalances, scapular dyskinesia. I’ve seen a lot of P.T.’s (physical therapists), chiropractors and osteopaths, but I’ve found the people in Flagstaff really help and listen to my needs.”
Given all he’s accomplished, Mellouli could be excused for shedding his goggles and kick back in sunglasses on a beach in Tunis, where his parents still live, or in Southern California, where he has lived since swimming and earning a undergraduate and graduate degrees at USC. He’s parlayed his endorsement deals and sponsorships and winnings into a decent nest egg, so financial gain is no longer a motivation for staying in the water.
And yet, he persists in a grueling schedule, not only swim workouts but the cross training and therapy needed at his age to keep his body up to the task. If he pulls this off and qualifies for another Olympics, Mellouli may be as known for his longevity as his earlier gold medals and World Championship feats.
“The incentive is not there to keep us pushing and put our lives on hold,” he says of swimmers much past age 30. “There are other opportunities for some people. Not everyone wants to be a lifer. It’s a monomaniac type of activity; it really is. We try to diversify it by doing other stuff outside the pool in terms of strength and balance and mobility, yoga, running, cross training. But the cumulative training gets to you.
“I can’t compare myself to Dara Torres or Michael Phelps, because those are very different races, different energy systems, a very different commitment in terms of time and energy and training blocks. So (in his events), I’m very grateful still to be around.”
Pro swimming is 'real life'
Mellouli shakes his head when asked about putting “real life” on hold to extend his professional athletic career. To him, this is real life. He’s put nothing on hold. Swimming is what he wants to do and what drives him.
Sure, he’s got an MBA from USC, and a B.S. in computer science as well, and there will be plenty of time to explore business opportunities once this last Olympic bid is over. Same with his personal life; he’s single and his father keeps asking when he’ll get married and have children.
To which Mellouli laughs, when recounting his dad’s words. When he smiles, which is often, you can see the beginnings of crew’s feet crinkling around his eye. That, and a stray gray hair or two in his close-cropped beard, is the only hint of advancing age. His body, despite the wear and tear, remains rock hard.
You only can get a picture of Mellouli’s longevity when you look back 21 years to his first Olympics, when he qualified for Tunisia as a wide-eyed, long-limbed 16-year-old. Mellouli whipped out his phone and scrolled through his photo archive to unearth a shot of him posing with Australia’s Kieran Perkins, his idol, on the pool deck in Sydney in 2000. Ous’s baby face made him look ever younger than 16.
Actually, Mellouli was something of a teenage swim prodigy. He grew up the third of four children in Tunis -- his mom an educator; his dad a policeman and then civil servant -- swimming in the only pool available, a 25-meter, six-lane facility. He showed so much acumen, though, that the Tunisian swim federation found him a place at a boarding high school for elite athletes in Fort Romeu in the mountains of southern France.
He was, at 16, the only member of the 2000 Tunisian Olympic swim team and didn’t advance out of the heats.
He looks back on that first Olympic experience with fond, but somewhat amused, memories of his younger self. The fierce, single-minded competitor that would later define Mellouli’s career had yet to emerge.
“I was just excited to be on a plane with movies to watch for 10 hours,” he said, laughing. “And hearing about the restaurants at the (Olympic) Village were open 24/7 and the McDonald’s that was free — and free ice cream, too.”
Four years later, though, in Athens, Mellouli had emerged as a top 10 world swimmer in events such as the 400m individual medley. So at age 20, he was all business. He became the first Tunisian swimmer to make an Olympic final, but wound up fifth.
“It became a big deal and there was a lot of pressure,” he recalled. “I remember that that (400 IM) race, I raced the 1500 after that, then took the next flight home. I was disappointed.”
After that, he was recruited to USC by famed swim coach Mark Schubert and won the bronze medal in the 2005 World Championships. The next year, 2006, was both the apex and nadir for Mellouli, though. While at USC, he defeated Phelps in the 400 IM at the U.S. Open by more than two seconds, but the result was nullified when Mellouli tested positive for a stimulant, Adderall. He told reporters he took Adderall on a suggestion from a USC classmate to help him write a term paper.
A ban that proved a motivator
No matter why he used it, Mellouli was given an 18-month doping ban. He kept training during that time, in fact, redoubled his efforts. He said the time away from competition, training in Southern California, helped fuel his ambition.
“I’ll say only this about my drug test, and it’s that it was a very positive thing for me,” he said. “If I hadn’t tested positive, I would not have won the Olympics in Beijing (in 2008). It’s probably the American culture in me that made me turn something negative into a positive.
“I mean, isn’t it quintessentially American to make something negative into a positive? In a lot of other cultures, they’d get beaten down and lose their fire after something like that. I think it’s ignited a fire in me. It's really driven my training since then. It tweaked something in my head and made me much more determined and disciplined athlete.”
After winning gold in Beijing in the 1500, Mellouli set out to double in 2012 in London, medal in the 1500 and the 10K open water swim. He won the bronze in the 1500 and, despite a bout of stomach flu two days before, easily won the inaugural 10K open water swim at the Serpentine at London’s Hyde Park.
“I felt pretty much above the field that day,” he recalled. “Once I jumped in the water, something clicked and I got in the zone and we talk some much about athletes tapping into that psychological tunnel and the body follows.”
Things have not come quite so easily for Mellouli in the years since. Age and injuries have taken a toll. Yet, he feels confident he can qualify in Portugal and walk behind the Tunisian flag one last time in an Olympic opening ceremonies.
And, honestly, he swears there will be no more comebacks after this summer.
“Oh, for sure,” he said. “I’ve reached the point where I’m 100% sure I’ll have no regrets. I don’t think a lot of athletes can say that they’ve done what they set out to do. A lot of athletes leave the sport with a sense of little bittersweet. I know I’ll leave with zero regrets.”