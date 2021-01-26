Tuesday snow closes Flagstaff highways, schools, public services

As snow continued to fall in northern Arizona throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning, various organizations have implemented closures for the sake of public safety.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed numerous state routes, highways and Interstate 17 and 40.

State Route 89 was closed between Chino Valley and I-40, and eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed at that intersection.

State route 89A between Sedona and I-17, and from Jerome to Clarkdale was closed, as was the stretch of I-17 between Flagstaff and Sedona.

The 89 was also closed north of Peoples Valley to just north of Prescott.

State Route 87 between Brush Highway and Winslow was closed as was state Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber, and east of Camp Verde to 87.

As of Monday evening, the Nation Weather Service reported that Flagstaff had received between 10 and 18 inches of snow, with Pulliam Airport receiving 14.2 inches. But as it continued to snow over night, exact snow totals for the morning were still being gathered.