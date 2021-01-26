Tuesday snow closes Flagstaff highways, schools, public services

As snow continued to fall in northern Arizona throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning, various organizations have implemented closures for the sake of public safety.
The Arizona Department of Transportation closed numerous state routes, highways and Interstate 17 and 40.
State Route 89 was closed between Chino Valley and I-40, and eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed at that intersection.
State route 89A between Sedona and I-17, and from Jerome to Clarkdale was closed, as was the stretch of I-17 between Flagstaff and Sedona.
The 89 was also closed north of Peoples Valley to just north of Prescott.
State Route 87 between Brush Highway and Winslow was closed as was state Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber, and east of Camp Verde to 87.
As of Monday evening, the Nation Weather Service reported that Flagstaff had received between 10 and 18 inches of snow, with Pulliam Airport receiving 14.2 inches. But as it continued to snow over night, exact snow totals for the morning were still being gathered.
The latest winter storm warning will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday for areas above 4,000 feet in elevation, with additional snow accumulations predicted at 2 to 5 inches during the day.
As of Tuesday morning, all Mountain Line buses were operating on a regular schedule although delays due to the weather were possible.
Coconino Community College campuses will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 due to inclement weather. Virtual classes and services will follow their normal schedule.
Basis Flagstaff and Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy have resumed online classes Tuesday, after a snow day Monday. Flagstaff Unified School District and Northland Preparatory Academy have canceled classes Tuesday. The FUSD closure includes remote learning classes, safe learning centers and food service, while NPA has canceled PSAT testing for the day.
Northern Arizona University is operating on a regular schedule. All courses are being offered remotely using NAUFlex. Campus Health Services, dining services and appointments for mitigation testing at the Fieldhouse will continue as scheduled. As facilities crews work to clear open parking lots, the university has asked those planning to drive and park on campus to use parking garages. The garage gates will be left up and tickets will not be issued to permit holders.
As of 9 a.m., the COVID-19 vaccination site at Fort Tuthill remains open and on schedule, but the COVID-19 testing site at CCC is closed. Individuals who had an appointment for a COVID-19 test today at this site can visit https://asubioempportal.pointnclick.com/login_login.aspx to reschedule.
Coconino County has warned residents with vaccination appointments to keep an eye on county notifications as weather could force Fort Tuthill to close later in the day.
It wasn’t just northern Arizona that saw weather forcing roadway closures.
As a storm rolled through the southern part of the state, ADOT also closed US 191 just south of Alpine and state route 80 in Bisbee.
On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service office in Tucson reported large wet snowflakes falling across that city and were expecting about an inch of snow, according to a post to social media.