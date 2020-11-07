Tuba City USD seeks Governing Board applicants

Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Tommy Lewis is seeking applicants for appointment to one vacant seat on the Tuba City School District Governing Board.

This position will be filled prior to Dec. 24 so the appointee can start as a board member on January 1, 2021. An advisory committee of district residents and a current board member may conduct interviews and advise the superintendent on the appointments.

Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Neither applicants nor their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.

To apply, download the application at http://www.coconino.az.gov/schoolboardapplication. The deadline to submit is Nov. 23 by 5 p.m. To submit, email to kslack@coconino.az.gov (live signature original required), fax to 928-526-1469 (live signature original required) or mail to the Coconino County School Superintendent at 2384 N Steves Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

For more information, call 928-679-8070 or email kslack@coconino.az.gov.

