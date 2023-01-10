Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation CEO announces retirement

On Friday, Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation (TCRHCC) announced that its CEO, Lynette Bonar, would be retiring.

She will be replaced by Joette Walters, who is set to take the role on Jan. 15. Walters is currently the Associate Executive Officer and Bonar’s mentee.

“TCRHCC exemplifies K’é,” Bonar said. “I am not just leaving a job, but a family that is guided by a servant mission… [Walters] has the experience and intelligence to continue to address the needs of the community, while being the leader of our healthcare system. I am confident TCRHCC will continue with success and advancement in providing quality healthcare to western Navajo.”

Bonar had led the organization for eight years and had been working for TCRHCC since 2003. She was appointed CEO in 2015, after four years as Associate Executive Officer under Joseph Engelken. Overall, she has 35 years of clinical experience, 19 of them at TCRHCC, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years after being honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

Among her accomplishments are completing Sacred Peaks Health Care in Flagstaff, the LeChee Health Center in Page, mobile medical and dental van programs and an emergency room expansion expected to be complete this February. She has also been a member of American Indians for Self-Determination in Healthcare (AISDH).

“[Bonar] has been one of the most recognizable leaders in healthcare today,” said board president Christopher Curley. “Her work at TCRHCC has been exemplary. She has developed leaders through the mentorship programs to promote our Native employees to become qualified into senior leadership positions at TCRHCC… We thank Ms. Bonar and her family for their contributions to TCRHCC and surrounding communities.”

More about TCRHCC can be found at tchealth.org.