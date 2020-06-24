Tuba City man arrested after shooting in Flagstaff leaves woman dead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Tuba City man has been arrested Wednesday in connection with a death that took place late Tuesday night in Flagstaff, where police believe the suspect shot his girlfriend.

Jessica Biakeddy, 34, of Gilbert, was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead after Flagstaff police discovered her body outside at an apartment complex on the west side of Flagstaff. Biakeddy's boyfriend, 29-year-old Justin Colorado, was then arrested on the Navajo Nation, being allegedly tied to a second shooting that occurred near Tuba City and Kaibeto.

At 11:06 p.m. Tuesday, a man living in the nearby area of the incident called police to report that Biakeddy had been shot. Once officers arrived at the scene they tried to stabilize the woman until medics arrived.

It is not clear how many gunshots were fired, and police searched the area and found multiple bullet casings, according to Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department. Biakeddy was found with gunshot wounds all over her body.

"Obviously there is a domestic relationship we're looking at connecting, being that he was identified as the boyfriend," Hernandez said.