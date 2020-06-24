Tuba City man arrested after shooting in Flagstaff leaves woman dead

A Tuba City man has been arrested Wednesday in connection with a death that took place late Tuesday night in Flagstaff, where police believe the suspect shot his girlfriend.
Jessica Biakeddy, 34, of Gilbert, was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead after Flagstaff police discovered her body outside at an apartment complex on the west side of Flagstaff. Biakeddy's boyfriend, 29-year-old Justin Colorado, was then arrested on the Navajo Nation, being allegedly tied to a second shooting that occurred near Tuba City and Kaibeto.
At 11:06 p.m. Tuesday, a man living in the nearby area of the incident called police to report that Biakeddy had been shot. Once officers arrived at the scene they tried to stabilize the woman until medics arrived.
It is not clear how many gunshots were fired, and police searched the area and found multiple bullet casings, according to Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department. Biakeddy was found with gunshot wounds all over her body.
"Obviously there is a domestic relationship we're looking at connecting, being that he was identified as the boyfriend," Hernandez said.
Biakeddy was staying with family at Aspen Trails Apartments and, according to a relative, had been arguing with Colorado via text messaging. Biakeddy then left her relative's apartment at around 10 p.m. with Colorado to go for a drive and was allegedly shot as the two returned to Aspen Trails Apartments, with witnesses telling police Colorado drove off in a white Jeep.
The apartment complex is adjacent to the I-17, so when nearby resident Melissa Boozell first heard the shots -- and later the sirens -- she first looked to the highway. Boozell has lived at the complex for six years and has family living in two apartments nearby. She said the complex has been normally quiet with great neighbors.
While Flagstaff officers searched for Colorado’s vehicle, he was eventually tied to another shooting in the Tuba City and Kaibeto area near Native Route 21 on the Navajo Nation. Hernandez said police are currently looking to accuse Colorado with first-degree murder, but said it's still very early on in the investigation and there are more connections detectives are looking to make.
Boozell said she saw two of her neighbors running to help Biakeddy after the shooting and added that one tried to use a medical kit before police arrived. She was shaken by the experience.
"I don't know her, but it's sad," Boozell said. "It's sad and scary."
A small vigil had been left with hearts and candles for Biakeddy as of noon Wednesday at the apartment complex.
