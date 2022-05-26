Tuba City doctor awarded for work with Indigenous women's health

Dr. Jennifer Whitehair of Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp. (TCRHCC) received an award from the American College of Gynecologists May 7 for her work with women’s health in the Navajo Nation.

The Outstanding American Indian/Alaska Native Women’s Healthcare Clinician Award is also known as the H.J. Heffner Award. The award’s announcement noted Whitehair’s “career-long commitment to the highest standards of clinical care for American Indian and Alaskan Native women.”

“It is a privilege to serve the women of the Navajo Nation and be their obstetrician and gynecologist,“ Whitehair said. “I am thankful for their trust and acceptance in the community. I hope to continue to advocate for Indigenous women’s health for many more years to come.

Whitehair, a Flagstaff resident, has worked at TCRHCC for the last 16 years. She is a board-certified Navajo Obstetrician and Gynecologist.

“TCRHCC is fortunate to have such a skilled OB-GYN physician taking care of our women’s health,” said CEO Lynette Bonar in a press release. “Dr. Whitehair is very deserving for this award, as her intimate knowledge of our AI/AN communities provides her insight on how she approaches and incorporates the unique challenges present across the western part of the Navajo Nation.”

After receiving a bachelor’s in microbiology professions from Northern Arizona University, a master's at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine and completing an OB-GYN residency at the University of Arizona, Whitehair returned to Tuba City in 2006. She is the chief of surgical services and staff OB-GYN at TCRHCC and is a clinical assistant professor of OB-GYN at UofA’s school of medicine.

“Dr. Whitehair’s desire to help began while growing up in Southern California,” according to a press release. “The passion to return to the Navajo reservation and help her people is what led her to the field of medicine.”

During the pandemic, Whitehair coordinated with organizations to deliver food and supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning products to the Navajo Nation.

In December 2021, Whitehair testified on improving maternal morbidity and mortality in the Indigenous community at the White House’s Maternal Health Hearing.

“Women of color carry a disproportionate burden of maternal mortality. In Arizona alone, American Indian women and Alaskan Native women had the highest pregnancy associated mortality ration and 100% of these deaths were considered to be preventable,” she said in her testimony.

She also noted that American Indians and Alaska Natives had the highest maternal morbidity rate–over 3.5 times the rate for non-Hispanic white women–and that rural communities also tended to have higher mortality rates.

“It’s important for this data to be analyzed and mandates to be enforced to change this trajectory for the future of our people,” she said.

