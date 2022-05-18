Trying to build a comedy scene in Flagstaff

Under the name Jester Comedy, Flagstaff father of two, J.C. Anderson, showruns Flagstaff’s last bastion of standup comedians.

When he started performing his comedy routine in 2004, it was due to a bucket list checkoff after his father’s passing.

“I went to a comedy club, did three minutes, killed it; it was awesome,” Anderson said. “I thought I was the best in the world. Even the club owner was like, ‘Oh, you're so good.’ Came back, did another five minutes, tanked and I was like, ‘I ain't doing comedy anymore.’”

Whether a glutton for punishment or using failure as a fuse for improvement, Anderson continued on.

When he moved to Flagstaff in 2005, he started making connections with local bars and clubs to host an open mic for local comedians, mainly out of necessity, due to none being virtually in operation at the time.

The lower-level time slots at places like the Green Room (now Yucca Tap Room) and Museum Club eventually gained traction among the public and allowed Anderson to promote himself as a performer who could take charge of an underdeveloped comedy scene.

Now, every other Saturday, Anderson hosts a comedy show called “Anger Management” at the Orpheum Theater, where he finds and pays local comedians and traveling road comics to perform.

Due to the pandemic and ownership turnover, many of the old open mics no longer exist, leaving Anderson at the Orpheum as currently the only independent showrunner for Flagstaff comedians. To Anderson, this leaves the scene in limbo.

“It's hard now because there are no open mics here,” Anderson said. “So the only time you can go do comedy is by going to a coffee shop when there's a local open mic for bands and poetry. And then you get up and try to do standup comedy and it's like, ‘No, we want to hear poetry.’”

In a city known for its music festivals and art galleries, the comedy scene falls to the wayside while “anybody with a banjo and a washboard can draw a crowd,” as Anderson puts it.

Open mics, Anderson says, are the piece of the puzzle that’s missing. His comedy events at the Orpheum tend to do well and have allowed him to branch Jester Comedy out to Las Vegas and Phoenix. Seats get filled at his shows, but to cultivate a culture of comedy in Flagstaff, many believe there should be more opportunities available for amateurs or enthusiasts who want to try it.

If the opportunity does present itself, what comedians will then need most is a crowd -- the unsung hero of a well-done routine.

“It's hard to do an open mic when it’s just in front of other comics,” Anderson said. “It would be like presenting a science project in front of a bunch of scientists. At the same time they have other science projects they want to present to you. So now it’s like they’re kind of waiting for you to get done with yours so they can go up and do theirs.”

Local comedian Aricka Haller remembers a time when her organization, FlagLaffs, would host open mics at Museum Club, Firecreek Coffee and Southside Tavern pre-pandemic. Anybody was welcome to sign up, putting most on an even playing field. She predicts that if the pandemic never happened, the open mic scene would be a lot bigger than where it is now -- which is practically nonexistent.

But when businesses started shutting down in 2020, so did the FlagLaffs operation.

Haller has been performing comedy for seven years, all of it in Flagstaff, and when she decided to stop hosting open mics because of the pandemic it was a tough decision, but one she thought was the best move for the community she cared about so deeply.

“Comedians are germophobes and we’re paranoid,” Haller laughed. “I didn’t want to get myself or other people sick.”

Other comedy venues moved to an online format to try to keep the laughs alive, but Haller didn’t see the value in that shift. She noted that awkward Zoom glitches, long pauses and the inability to see her audience react was reason enough to stay away from the act for a while.

Laughs on tap

However, the time off allowed her and many other comedians to beef up routines and start writing more.

“I've had lots of time to write new material,” Haller said. “I think, kind of, that taking time off was nice because there's a lot of people starving for comedy now and we're in a place where we're getting back to a semblance of normalcy.”

The hunger Haller feels for local laughter is what is prompting her to begin another open mic, partnering with Mountain Top Tap Room to make it happen. The hope is that this will kick-start a comedy revival for FlagLaffs and the Flagstaff comedy community, and allow for more comedians to get the opportunity to work out their material on stage.

Currently, Mountain Top Tap Room hosts a music-focused open mic every Monday. FlagLaffs has started hosting an open mic every other Wednesday, with the next one slated for today.

Haller credits standup comedy as a treatment for her mental health, saying that going on stage and talking about her problems has allowed her to face them with more confidence head on.

“One of the funniest comments I ever got from somebody was after I did comedy and they said, ‘I'm really sorry about how sucky your life is,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, but at least I can share it,’” Haller said. “And I can tell people the funny things that I think about the crappy situations I've had in my life. It has really helped me mentally get to a place where if I can get up in front of people and tell things about me that make people laugh, then I have all the confidence in the world to stand up and do other things.”

Jack Svetz, a local comedian and NAU student, agrees that more shows would be the best to make Flagstaff comedy grow, as he doesn’t have many ways of getting stage time and practice due to a current lack of venues that offer it.

Svetz is also the co-leader of FlagLaffs with Haller. He opens every Anger Management show ran by Anderson, and Svetz said he owes it to Anderson for his ability to be able to perform, because without Jester Comedy he wouldn’t be on stage anywhere at this time.

“My advice being in Flagstaff and being a comedian is to grab the opportunities you can because there are very little,” Svetz said. “Which is why I consistently do the Orpheum Theater, because it's the only place I know that does comedy up here right now.”

Being a college student, Svetz notes that while his friends and fellow students are interested in seeing comedy, there isn’t much to see. When there is a big-name comedian booked, people tend to show out for it.

Recently, before a sold-out crowd, comedian and Internet personality Noel Miller performed his show in Prochnow Auditorium to around 1,000 people. The event was sponsored by Northern Arizona University and Sun Entertainment.

For a young up-and-coming comedian like Svetz, he sees Flagstaff as a stepping stone in his career and hopes to take what he’s learned to a bigger hub like New York, Los Angeles or Austin, Texas in the future.

However, he could see Flagstaff comedy becoming more popular under the right conditions.

“There's either people that live here for four years or people that have lived here their entire life,” Svetz said. “I think it works as a little town, but I'd love to see it become a bigger scene. I would absolutely love to see it. It's just, you need more people for that.”

Svetz's sentiment is echoed through Haller and Anderson, who see a potential in Flagstaff’s ability to put on a show, but notice a lack of willing participants.

By expanding their outreach, the hope is to inspire Flagstaff residents to go outside their comfort level and start cracking a few jokes.

“Standup is an art form –– it takes a lot of guts to go on stage and consider failure -- which is why a lot of people don’t try even if they want to,” Anderson said. “But if you want to make people laugh and you have a few minutes of material, I tell them to give it a shot.”

Jester Comedy’s next standup show will take place on June 10 at the Orpheum Theater and be hosted by Anderson. More information regarding future comedy events can be found on the Orpheum website.

