Trial underway for Flagstaff man accused of molesting 4 girls

Opening statements were delivered Tuesday in the trial of a man who is charged with eight counts of child molestation, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of indecent exposure.

The dozen charges against Juan Jiron Jr. span decades, with the earliest allegation of child molestation dating back to 1993. The most recent charge relates to an incident that occurred between January of 2014 and June of 2017.

Four different girls have come forward claiming Jiron assaulted them, and some of the alleged victims are the defendant’s granddaughters.

While opening statements were delivered, the seats behind prosecutor Michael Tunink were nearly packed. The courtroom was mostly filled with witnesses and their support systems, alongside Fanta, who is a black lab and the K9 victim advocate for Victim Witness Services of Northern Arizona.

The first witness to take the stand Tuesday was 17 years old. She testified to Jiron having masturbated in front of her when she was younger than the age of 10, and to his having touched her inappropriately when she was as young as 6. The witness testified that at the time she had been staying with Jiron over vacations during breaks from school.

In his opening statement, Greg Parzych, Jiron’s attorney, said the defendant provided a loving and open home for 23 years for people who needed a place to stay — one such home was in Doney Park. That open home was closed when the defendant was charged in 2018, Parzych said.

Parzych would go on to argue that police reports were not filed by most of the alleged victims. One, a girl who says Jiron assaulted her in the 1990s, made a police report in 2007. According to Parzych, the alleged victim had heard Jiron was planning to coach volleyball, leading to her to come forward. Parzych went on to say that when police attempted to follow up on the claim, they weren’t able to substantiate it at the time.

The defense attorney went on to characterize the first allegations as a family story, a kind of rumor that spread from young girl to young girl.

In his opening statement, Parzych mentioned the alleged victims would testify they approached Jiron’s wife about their experiences and concerns. According to Parzych, Jiron’s spouse plans to testify on behalf of her husband, and denies that the girls approached her.

Tunink, in his opening statement, said it would ultimately be up to the jury to decide which witnesses were reliable.

The trial continued Wednesday in Coconino County Superior Court.