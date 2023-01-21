'Trial by fire and ice': How Coconino County Public Works is tackling snow removal

Coconino County Public Works is currently running three snow-removal shifts to keep plows and graters on the roads after this week’s storms.

One shift runs from midnight to noon, another from noon to midnight, with each occupied by 13 county employees and contractors willing to get behind the wheel of a snowplow.

Meanwhile, a crew of 19 grader operators are working 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

“Each day on our three operator shifts ... our crews collectively do well over 500 hours of work out there,” said Marc Della Rocca, the community relations manager at Coconino County Public Works.

Every day, mechanics are putting in 72 combined hours to keep equipment running and maintained. The relentless schedule started with the storm last Saturday night — and the scale of the effort has come as close as possible to meeting the enormous needs of the county, according to Della Rocca.

“Coconino County, it’s larger than Denmark. It really is. We’re weighing in at about 19,000 square miles of area. Our team is responsible for snow removal for about 700 roads, give or take,” Della Rocca said.

In order to make the best use of resources, the county takes a targeted approach to snow removal.

“Our snow operations motto is right place, right time,” Della Rocca said. “Years ago, whenever it started snowing, our entire team around this enormous county would all deploy no matter what. Now over the past few years, it’s been a lot more strategic -- which means we go where the snow is anticipated to be. This also starts with sending out pilot vehicles in addition to checking radar regularly and having snow-shift supervisors mobilizing, getting our crews dialed up.”

The job of a snowplow driver isn’t an easy one in a storm of any size.

Just ask Joe Wiese, the Road Maintenance Division manager for Coconino County Public Works. According to Della Rocca, he’s forgotten more about road maintenance than most people will ever know, but Weise himself remembers his first shift pushing snow for the county.

“I got a dirt route in a plow truck and they told me just bump the plow if you have to. Bump the plow. So I’m going up this hill, they call it 49 Hill, east of Parks. A tree had fallen over in the middle of the road, and I had to stop in the middle of this steep hill and get this tree out of the road and try to get going again, because I didn’t put chains on,” Wiese said. “Yeah, that was my very first time, my very first snow shift.”

Everyone is new at some point or another, but Coconino County entered this season with 40% fewer operators than they ordinarily have. Workers with Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDLs) are in high demand, and right now the majority of the people running plow trucks are new.

“You look at a situation like this with historic snowfall, and what it means to strap yourself — especially if you’re new -- into a 40-ton piece of equipment and go out in whiteout conditions to basically plow a road. It really is a trial by fire and ice. So many of these people, this is their first go around,” Della Rocca said.

One of the newbies was a former administrative worker turned snow remover this winter. She went from working the front desk at public works to working on the front lines of this week’s winter storms, plowing a route in Bellemont.

In Coconino County, two-thirds of the roads that need plowing are dirt, so challenges like the one Wiese remembers — battling downed trees and limited traction -- aren’t unusual.

“If you’re in a plow truck, you’re constantly having to lift your plow and put it back down so you don’t cut the dirt off. You want to get as much snow as you can and if you hit a soft spot you’re in a ditch, just that fast on a dirt road,” Wiese said.

That isn’t to say pavement is always simple to clear either.

“If you’re on pavement, it’s a hard surface, you can keep going. As a rule of thumb, pavement is much easier, but it’ll get you in just as much trouble,” Wiese said.

With a relatively rookie workforce tackling the task of knocking down snow and putting out traction aids, Della Rocca said that he encourages community input now more than ever.

“They can always call us here. They can call public works. We can’t guarantee when stuff will be done, but we certainly can get that information, and we appreciate everybody who takes the time to give it to us,” Della Rocca said. “Sometimes callers will say, ‘Hey, you left a really big berm.’ Sometimes that’s unavoidable due to the size of the storm, but sometimes people will notice that, ‘Hey, this doesn’t look right, and I’ve lived here a long time,’ and we can give that back to our division supervisors. They can get eyes on it and see what needs to be done. Their training is exponentially better.”

While calls to county public works are appreciated for information and training purposes, Della Rocca said there are times when you shouldn’t call his department.

“We get a lot of calls from people who are frustrated. Quite frankly, they’re scared. They’ll ask me, ‘What if there’s an emergency?’ and I tell them, ‘You call 911.’ The sheriff’s office will determine what needs to be done so that first responders can be dispatched as soon as possible. Don’t call public works. Call 911,” Della Rocca said.

In addition to clearing volumes of snow, the county public works team puts down cinders as traction aides. It’s one of the reasons why you might see public works crews on the roads for a while after the snow stops falling.

“In the heavily wooded areas, the sun is not yet high enough to provide the solar radiation necessary to help with that, so what little melt you’re getting is really adding to the icing problem. So this is going to be an ongoing effort for the better part of next week,” Della Rocca said. “Cinders can get kicked up by traffic, especially traffic that’s going too fast. Cinders have to be reapplied consistently. We go through about 5,000 tons a year of the black traffic control cinders. Of course, when springtime comes around we go out and we pick them up. For now, that’s something that’s a regular reapplication.”

After dealing with long weeks, and snow shifts on and off since Christmas, Wiese said, teams are tired.

But, they’re still committed to getting out and getting the job done.

“I have to say, I am so proud of our team, especially the new people who really are out there. When the weather is at its worst, they’ve proven to be at their best. We appreciate people’s patience; I just hope that they know that we’re always out there doing our best for them,” Della Rocca said.