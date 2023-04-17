The potholes that have plagued traveler’s trips on I-17 southbound are being addressed by the Arizona Department of Transportation, according to Brenden Foley, ADOT’s Northcentral District Administrator.

Coming out of a record-setting winter, Foley said ADOT crews have had their eye on the impacts to paved highways throughout the region. “Our crews are out daily, monitoring the roadways, patching potholes proactively; coming out of the winter we’ll be able to do some more intensive repairs," he said.

Foley told the Daily Sun that travelers should expect lane closures on their route to Phoenix this week as crews work to repair snow and ice-battered highway “in earnest.”

“That’s the good news with the arrival of warmer weather,” Foley said. “Especially coming out of this winter when we were hit so hard by snow and ice, and freeze-thaw cycles that cause damage.”

Between 10 and 11 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, I-17 will be closed in both directions between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point. Crews won’t be filling potholes in that area; instead, they’ll be working on controlled rock blasting, as has been the case for several weeks. The on-ramp on northbound I-17 will also be closed during the nighttime rock-blasting operations this week.

When I-17 is open between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point, one lane will be closed for drivers headed south. The lane closures are expected to be in place from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. through Friday, April 21.

ADOT recommends calling 511 or visiting az511.gov for the most up-to-date closure information.