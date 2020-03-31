Travelers asked to postpone trips to Sedona

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau has asked that visitors to Sedona postpone their trips following Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order Monday instructing Arizonans to stay at home whenever possible.

The Sedona advisory applies to both day trips and extended stays, including if individuals plan to remain outdoors, hiking, biking or OHV-ing.

In a statement, Jennifer Wesselhoff, President and CEO of the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, said travelers could overextend medical resources for the city, which has several confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“As a small, rural community, the pandemic has the potential to strain Sedona’s medical and other resources,” Wesselhoff said. “Until the crisis has passed, we must take firm measures to assure our residents’ safety.”

The City of Sedona has closed in-person access to city facilities and will use virtual and phone services until April 5. Essential functions like the Police Department, city maintenance and wastewater continue to be performed, while non-essential services and programs have been postponed.