Chelsea Taylor-Gruters grew up wandering the halls of the historic Weatherford Hotel in downtown Flagstaff. In her telling, she wasn’t wandering alone.

“I grew up in the building ... the ghosts were just normal to me. It wasn’t scary whatsoever. They’re friendly. They’re here,” Taylor-Gruters said.

Her family moved in when she was just over a year old. Taylor-Gruters ended up feeling connected to the building's history and some of its former occupants.

“My dad bought the building in 1975, and my mom came around in 1981 when she first started working here. A year went by, they fell in love and I came around. They’ve just been building it up and up through the decades,” Taylor-Gruters said.

For more than a decade of her own childhood, she could be found in the basement -- which is now the home of the Gopher Hole -- talking with a spirit she calls Algernon, or attempting to make friends with a ghost she refers to as Matilda.

This year, she shared her story and the stories of some of the hotel’s alleged supernatural guests with professional haunt hunters when paranormal investigators Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin from the Travel Channel’s "Ghost Adventures" paid the Weatherford Hotel a visit earlier this year.

Along with a production crew, Bagans and Goodwin travel to “haunted destinations” to meet witnesses and experts to “piece together the haunted history of each site.”

The production team reached out to the Weatherford in January and started filming in February, according to Drew Purcell, the Weatherford's manager. The crew conducted all-night “investigations” at the historic downtown building, searching for signs of paranormal activity.

The episode that was shot in Flagstaff launched the brand-new season of "Ghost Adventures" last week. The recent episode focused exclusively on the very spirits Taylor-Gruters considers her childhood companions.

“I was very much friends with the ghosts inside the building. I’m an only child,” Taylor-Gruters said. “We’d hang out in the hallways, and I had a night watch lady who used to work here ... she was a medium. She would always catch me in the basement or upstairs and ask me why I was there and I’d tell her why, and she’d be like, ‘How do you know these things?’ I’d say, 'Because they had told me.'”

'Their craft'

In describing what it was like having a film crew in her place of work and former home, Taylor-Gruters said it was an interesting experience.

“They had cameras everywhere where you didn’t expect them to be. Then you’d go down a hallway and realize you were being filmed, but no one is there. They were very professional, and very into their craft. They knew what they were doing for sure,” she said.

In a gripping scene in the episode’s trailer, a crew member faints for what appears to be no apparent reason.

“Honestly, I was looking at it kind of cynically, but I ended up really enjoying it. I thought they did a good job,” Purcell said. “I’m not scared of this place at all -- not to discount any supernatural claims. If there is anything supernatural, it doesn’t seem too negative to me, but that episode was legitimately frightening.”

Taylor-Gruters echoed that the Weatherford has always felt very safe, at all hours of the day and night.

That doesn’t mean she hasn’t witnessed a few things that might make the casual observer’s hair stand on end.

Late one night, between 2 and 3 in the morning, Taylor-Gruters was getting The Gopher Hole ready for its initial opening. She was cleaning glasses and talking casually with a friend when something happened that startled her companion so much they ran scared from the basement.

“We had a glass shoot off a drink rack ... across my face and hit the mirror down in the basement when we were doing renovations,” she said. “My friend just ran out the door and went across the street with the Kinlani Building right there. They just left me here. I was a little confused, but not scared. I pretty much knew what it was. I just cleaned it up, and from there on we’ve had little things that happen from time to time,” Taylor-Gruters said.

She said the basement bar’s security cameras have occasionally captured odd images of people sitting alone at the bar.

“We caught on our security cameras someone sitting on this chair. One second they’re there, one second they’re not there. It kind of looked like someone from 'The Ring.' A woman with really long black hair sitting in a white dress,” she said, gesturing at a seat in front of the bar.

In addition to being home to several operating bars, the Weatherford Hotel is allegedly home to several “signature spirits.” The first, according to Taylor-Gruters, spends much of their time in the basement.

Algernon, she said, is “dark,” benign and an attraction for paranormal tourists hoping to glimpse a ghost with their own two eyes.

“We have him on footage in some of our security cameras. We have various people who come in from all over the world. They like to do ghost adventures for themselves with their rods, and walk the halls late at night and try to capture things,” she said.

Another phantom apparition Taylor-Gruters has encountered she described as a “woman in white.”

A “woman in white” is a type of female ghost often recognized by spooky spirit chasers. They typically are dressed, unsurprisingly, in white and are associated with tragedy.

“She wanders upstairs and looks for her lost love, so I assume that it’s the woman in white who is in her wedding dress,” Taylor-Gruters said. “The story apparently is that they had their honeymoon here. There was a snowstorm. The husband worked from the railroad station and got stuck in the snowstorm. She thought that he wasn’t coming back to her, so she took her life. He came back and found her and had taken his life. They’re just kind of wandering for each other.”

The Weatherford’s spooky occupants draw the attention of ghost hunters on the silver screen, and amateur paranormal adventurers alike.

Before the crew from "Ghost Adventures" paid visit to the Weatherford this year, the hotel was featured on another television program produced for the Travel Channel called "Dead Files."

In Episode 12 of Season 14, that show’s two-person team investigated possible paranormal activity in Flagstaff more generally. Former homicide investigator Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan focused on the building for a portion of “Special Investigation: The Hauntings of Flagstaff.”

“When we were filming 'Dead Files,' I was talking about the glass flying across the bar and it happened again in this bar in front of a room full of people. It was pretty interesting, because it was like they were listening to us,” Taylor-Gruters said.

It’s clear that the Weatherford’s spooky side is drawing interest from professional and amateur ghoul groupies, but what keeps the ghosts themselves occupying the historic hotel?

Purcell said he’s got at least some idea.

“There’s a good chance we’re the oldest continually operating hotel in Arizona. There are some hotels that were founded before we were but have been closed at various times. We’ve been a hotel since we opened in 1900. That’s a lot of people coming through the doors,” Purcell said.

Outside of the supernatural, Purcell said, the Weatherford has a lot of history and character to offer.

“I think that even with these hauntings that are so well-documented, there’s a lot of very trustworthy people that have these experiences; even with the negative stuff, there’s just so much love in this place. Even if it’s the worst-case scenario, the goodness of this place wins. Going back to John Weatherford founding the place, to Henry and Sam [the current owners] saving it. We’re here a lot by ourselves, and we both believe in the stuff, but we don’t find it scary,” he said.

The new episode of "Ghost Adventures," “Fear in Flagstaff,” aired for the first time on June 21. It is available to stream on Discovery+ or Max on Prime Video.