Transwestern Road to become Hughes Avenue in Bellemont

The name of Transwestern Road in Bellemont will be changing to Hughes Avenue to prevent confusion for emergency responders, motorists and residents.

With the idea of improving emergency response times in mind, the Ponderosa Fire District and other emergency responders expressed concerns about having two roads in Bellemont with similar names: Transwestern Road, which crosses over Interstate 40 at the interchange, and Transwestern Pump Station Road, which intersects with Brannigan Park Road a few miles west of Bellemont.

Hughes Avenue already exists as the road that provides access to Camp Navajo on the south side of I-40. The name will be extended north across I-40 to where it intersects with Brannigan Park Road. The name change does not affect any physical or mailing addresses.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is in the process of replacing the signs along I-40 and at Exit 185 to reflect the name change. This work is expected to be completed by mid-June. County Public Works will be replacing affected street name signs on County roads.

The County’s Geographic Information System (GIS) team will update all affected its databases, such as 911, as well as groups including FedEx, UPS, USPS, APS, Guardian Medical, Sheriff’s Dispatch and Fire District of the name change.

An area map is available at www.coconino.az.gov/Transwestern2HughesNameChange. If you have any questions about the project, please email countyroadsinfo@coconino.az.gov.

