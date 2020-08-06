Training for crises in the (kitchen) classroom a Northern Arizona University

The classrooms at Northern Arizona University’s School of Hotel and Restaurant Management will look much like local businesses adapting to COVID-19 when campus reopens to students this fall.
As students enter the school’s kitchen classroom, they will do their traditional line up to verify they are properly dressed and prepared to work in a kitchen, plus complete a new health screening for COVID-19.
“We’re not doing this for health reasons. We’re really doing it to demonstrate what is happening now in best practice,” said Mark Molinaro, interim associate executive director and senior chef lecturer at HRM.
He said the curriculum within the School of Hotel and Restaurant Management (HRM) will be modified to include crisis management concepts to prepare for scenarios like COVID-19, as well as transferrable skills in the case students would lose their jobs like many service workers have during the pandemic.
This fall, class sizes in HRM will be cut in half, to no more than 16 students at one time for distancing. Upon entering the kitchen, students will saturate a tissue with alcohol to clean their cell phones, which are often used for classroom activities. The hallway doors will be closed during class, but windows will be opened and all range hoods will be turned on to increase ventilation.
Molinaro said he is considering taking his culinary classes outside to the patio when possible to reduce possible transmission. The Spanish rice dish paella — which is often cooked over an open fire — could be a possible outdoor lesson, he noted.
Before leaving class, students have always been required to clean and disinfect their workstations for the next class. The school just implemented a new product, though, to help speed up this process and prepare students for the table-turning aspect of working in a restaurant.
Molinaro tells his students on the first day of class that cooking is 25% cleaning.
“What’s the best way to clean up a mess? Don’t make it,” Molinaro said.
The new cleaner-sanitizer being used in the HRM kitchen, created by infection prevention company Ecolab, takes 30 seconds to kill viruses, compared to several minutes for some older sanitizers.
“It takes time to break down the protein shells of viruses. That’s what the chemical is doing. It basically strips the skin off [the virus] and then it dies,” said Scott Downard, Ecolab’s territory manager for the northern Arizona, in a demonstration.
“Going from something like a five- to eight-minute table time to a two-minute table time can translate into hundreds of thousands of dollars and a lot of irate versus happy guests,” Molinaro said of the cleaner’s applications for restaurants where his students may be employed. “We’re trying to be the safe kitchen of the future, to be current in our field and try to stay on top of the latest and greatest products and processes that we can provide to teach our students.”
NAU classes are scheduled to begin August 12 virtually, with those requiring in-person attendance starting on campus the following week. All other classes will begin in-person instruction August 31.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
