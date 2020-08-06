Training for crises in the (kitchen) classroom a Northern Arizona University

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The classrooms at Northern Arizona University’s School of Hotel and Restaurant Management will look much like local businesses adapting to COVID-19 when campus reopens to students this fall.

As students enter the school’s kitchen classroom, they will do their traditional line up to verify they are properly dressed and prepared to work in a kitchen, plus complete a new health screening for COVID-19.

“We’re not doing this for health reasons. We’re really doing it to demonstrate what is happening now in best practice,” said Mark Molinaro, interim associate executive director and senior chef lecturer at HRM.

He said the curriculum within the School of Hotel and Restaurant Management (HRM) will be modified to include crisis management concepts to prepare for scenarios like COVID-19, as well as transferrable skills in the case students would lose their jobs like many service workers have during the pandemic.

This fall, class sizes in HRM will be cut in half, to no more than 16 students at one time for distancing. Upon entering the kitchen, students will saturate a tissue with alcohol to clean their cell phones, which are often used for classroom activities. The hallway doors will be closed during class, but windows will be opened and all range hoods will be turned on to increase ventilation.