Train strikes person Saturday near Fourth Str

A person was struck by a train and killed near at an intersection near Fourth Street on Saturday.

The death was reported by BNSF Railway. A train was traveling westbound at approximately 10:14 p.m., according to the Flagstaff Police Department. The train struck the person near the intersection of North Steves Boulevard and East Route 66. After striking the person, the train came to a stop near the Fourth Street overpass.

Police found the person, who was declared dead at the scene. Investigators are trying to answer what condition the pedestrian was in before the train hit the person.

Police plan to identify the person after officers are able to contact the victim's next of kin.

