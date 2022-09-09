Traffic fatalities on the rise: ADOT reports number of crashes in state has reached a 15-year high

Drivers in Arizona are getting into more crashes and dying more often on the state’s roads and highways than they have in 15 years, according to data published this week by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

This year’s Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash report paints a bleak picture for the state, showing that the overall number of crashes (more than 121,000) has risen 22% since 2020. The number of fatal crashes also rose 12% in just one year.

According to ADOT data, roughly three people a day died in a vehicle accident in 2021, and 141 people were injured every day in traffic incidents. The numbers were collected from agencies across the state, and reflect crash data from all Arizona highways, city streets, county roads and reservation roads.

Why the steep increase? According to ADOT, more accidents might be the result of more miles traveled and more people behind the wheel.

Arizonans returned to in-person school and work, and travel plans started to return to normal last year as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed. People drove an estimated 8.1 billion more miles across Arizona in 2021 than they did at the early height of the pandemic in 2020.

Still, the number of fatal crashes in particular did not return to pre-pandemic levels, but increased significantly over the statistics gathered in the years prior to quarantines and lockdowns. There were 154 more reported fatalities on the roads in 2021 than there were in 2019.

Especially in light of recent trends, authorities want drivers to know their choices behind the wheel play a part in their safety on the road.

In one-third of all fatal crashes in 2021, driver impairment was a factor. A total of 5,620 Arizona crashes involved drunk drivers -- the highest number the state has seen since 2019. More than 20% of all fatal crashes in the state were alcohol-related incidents.

In one-quarter of the crashes that resulted in deaths, the passenger or driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The data doesn’t just reflect the dangers of operating or riding in a motor vehicle. In 2021, officials also noted an increase in the number of crashes that resulted in injuries for cyclists. In bicycle-related accidents, 45 people died, a 41% increase over 2020.

Ultimately, the report estimates crashes cost Arizona more than $20 billion in property damage. In Coconino County, that estimate reaches just over $686 million.

To view the full report visit ADOT’s website, azdot.gov.