Towt records triple-double as NAU men's hoops defeats Embry-Riddle

Northern Arizona men’s basketball put together one of its best offensive nights in more than two years, forward Carson Towt recorded the program's first triple-double since 2013 and the Lumberjacks snapped a four-game losing skid Wednesday as they defeated the Embry-Riddle Eagles 101-54 at the Rolle Activity Center.

Up more than 40 points in the final seven minutes of the game, Towt had double-digit assists and rebounds to go with five points. Coach Shane Burcar told the team in the media timeout that Towt needed just a few more scoring plays to secure the tripled-double, and the team rallied around the cause.

“They guys just exploded on the sideline. They all wanted him to do that,” Burcar said.

He added: “I think it’s important to reward your players when they’re that close to something.”

With 3:35 left, Towt stepped up to the free-throw line and hit his second of two free throws, sending the Northern Arizona bench into a happy uproar. He subbed out with 10 points, 11 assists and 14 rebounds, securing the first triple-double since 2013 and just the second in team history.

“That’s a cool feat to have; it feels awesome honestly. But I just saw my teammates. Once they knew I was getting close, they were really trying to go all-in on it, and it was cool to see how much they wanted it for me,” Towt said.

Towt was not the only player put together a solid performance for the Lumberjacks. Guard Nik Mains, from out of the gates, was hot from 3-point range. He started the game strong, hitting four 3s in the first three minutes of action. He went on to shoot 8 of 10 from behind the arc for a team-high 24 points.

“My teammates were finding me, and I was in open spots getting open looks. I was just letting it go, and it felt great,” Mains said.

Guard Jalen Cone added 21 points, shooting an efficient 7 of 12 from long range. The Lumberjacks finished with a 58.6% clip from outside, a rare clip even for the best shooting teams in the country. Northern Arizona scored more than 100 points for the first time since a 105-point outing on Nov. 15, 2019, against SAGU American Indian College.

Northern Arizona’s stellar shooting night came in its final nonconference contest of the season. The Lumberjacks will visit Southern Utah on Saturday, as the rest of the regular season will provide matchups against fellow Big Sky opponents.

Burcar said solid shooting -- the Lumberjacks hit 60.7% of their field goals overall -- bodes well for the future.

“We’ve always been a good 3-point shooting team, and we made our first seven shots of the night. You’re not going to do that every night, but it’s nice to do that. It always helps your defense when you’re making shots, so it was good to see Nik on fire,” he said.

“It’s a great time to start hitting shots, going into Southern Utah at Southern Utah. So we’re ready, and this game is helping us prepare for that,” added Mains.

Northern Arizona took a lead early and never let the Eagles back into the game. However, even with mostly backups in the game late, and few contributors out due to sickness or injury, the Lumberjacks played efficient basketball -- accumulating 26 assists compared to just eight turnovers -- the whole way.

Northern Arizona (5-9, 1-2 Big Sky) will need a similar effort to compete with the Thunderbirds -- one of the Big Sky’s top teams -- on Saturday. It’s a tall task, but the Lumberjacks showed Wednesday what they can do when playing at their best.

“I didn’t think we got sloppy, I didn’t think we got cool. So I think this helps us. We kept talking in the huddle about how this is about building habits for Saturday or the Monday game. For the big picture, these are the games that you play,” Burcar said.

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Thunderbirds is set for 5 p.m. in Cedar City, Utah.

