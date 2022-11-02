Townsite Community Land Trust seeks Southside location for donated historic house

Townsite Community Land Trust (TCLT) recently received the donation of a 102-year-old Flagstaff house, which it hopes to move to Southside and restore to become affordable housing for the next century.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage was first built in 1920. TCLT Executive Director Duffie Westheimer described its architecture as “a classic 1920s bungalow” with “a craftsman feel.” While its history is not well-known at this point, it has had six owners over the past century, starting with local drugstore owners Will and Ann Marlar, who were granted the home in 1925.

Flagstaff resident Helene Babbitt, whose family purchased the home in 1995, recently donated the home to TCLT.

“Jim would be thrilled with preserving this house and our historic neighborhoods,” Babbitt said of her late husband. “This simultaneous preservation of Flagstaff history and contribution to affordable housing is a win-win for our city.”

TCLT is now seeking an empty Southside lot where it can move the home by May 2023, in the hopes of increasing owner-occupied housing in the neighborhood.

“I think the people who built Southside need something from this community,” Westheimer said. “They’ve been left out a lot and it would be nice to make the neighborhood better.”

A release from TCLT notes that “owner-occupied homes create neighborhood stability and add residents who are inclined to care about their neighborhood. The quality of life for residents of Southside will benefit from more restored owner-occupied homes and the long residency our CLT promotes.”

A Prescott structure relocation business will work with Townsite to move the house to its new location, where a Flagstaff construction company will complete the restoration. The only requirement is that the lot cannot have another house on it.

Townsite is a nonprofit that works to preserve the city’s history and character while providing affordable long-term housing to residents. This will be the sixth historic home it has restored into affordable housing since its start in 2014.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit acquires historic properties in Flagstaff, restoring and renovating them into affordable long-term housing. According to its website, restorations focus on "contemporary livability and energy efficiency" as well as preserving the home's historic character.

Flagstaff residents who make no more than 125% of the area median income (AMI, $96,750 for a family of three in 2022) are eligible to purchase a TCLT home. Homeowners through TCLT own the house, but not the land, and are responsible for its stewardship. The process allows TCLT to continue offering the property as affordable housing to another family after it sells.

“It will be permanently affordable, one household to the next,” Westheimer said of the Babbitt house.

The house is well taken care of, she said, and will likely not need much work to restore. Some potential items she mentioned are era-appropriate window replacements, plumbing upgrades and adding outlets to accommodate the electrical needs of modern households.

At the end of the restoration, Flagstaff will have a new affordable home, intended for long-term use.

Westheimer described the restoration process as a “balancing act.” When choosing options such as fixtures and materials for the homes restored, she tries to keep things as close to period appropriate as possible while still being fiscally responsible.

With restorations, the priority is quality and longevity, as TCLT hopes to create a home that can be used by Flagstaff residents for the next 100 years. As an example, TCLT installs formica rather than granite countertops in their houses if they need to be replaced, as it lasts longer.

“If someone thinks about housing numerous Flagstaff households over the next hopefully 100 years, the upfront costs are proportionally smaller for that time frame,” Westheimer said. “ ... We do quality work so the homeowners don’t have to do a lot of maintenance. It’s an investment, but it’s an investment in numerous homes.”

More about TCLT can be found at townsiteclt.org. To learn more about donating a lot, email info@townsiteclt.org or leave a message at 928-268-2909.