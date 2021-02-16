Top two NAU president candidates selected

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Northern Arizona University has a 120-year legacy of expanding opportunities, broadening knowledge and serving — in partnership with the region's Indigenous peoples and sovereign Native Nations — as a proud steward of a most majestic place,” said Cruz, who is considered one of the nation’s leading advocates for policies to expand opportunities and improve educational outcomes for all students, especially those who have historically been underserved. “Propelled by a commitment to educational equity and inclusive excellence, and commitment to underserved populations, I would be privileged to lead the great, indefatigable Lumberjack community into the bold and boundless future that lies ahead."

Danilowicz has been at Florida Atlantic University since 2018 and previously served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Oklahoma State University, dean of the College of Science and Technology at Georgia Southern University and has also held administrative and faculty positions at University College Dublin in Ireland. While at OSU, Dr. Danilowicz conducted research to assess the educational needs of Native American Nations, which led to the formation of the Center for Sovereign Nations to engage and support students of these underserved communities.