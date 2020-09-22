Tolani Lake cattle ranchers innovate water and grass usage to adapt to climate change

The Tolani Lake Livestock and Water Users Association is trying to ensure northern Arizona cattle farmers are prepared to live in a world with persistent drought and a warming climate.
The association said it is starting to think of itself more as grass farmers than cattle ranchers.
In late-August, the association hosted back-to-back workshops teaching ranchers how to measure ground cover and available grass for foraging, and cattle’s nutrition needs. These workshops included tips for supplementing nutrients cattle don’t typically find on the Navajo Nation.
The First Nations Development Institute, a national NGO working for healthy Native American communities, supported the workshops as a part of an on-going series, according to a media release.
First Nations provided a $20,000 grant to support the teaching of best practices for range health and cattle nutrition, provide grass-fed beef certifications for local ranches, and to host an educational tour of the University of Arizona Food Products Lab to learn the essentials of producing quality beef for market.
The Tolani Lake association has spent the past decade working to develop a water system that is supplementing increasingly scarce surface water supplies across the region. The association is expanding the water system as it goes, but currently pumps well water from Leupp to serve 14 area ranches through roughly 40 miles of waterline.
The Natural Resource Conservation Series has been an essential partner of the water side of the association’s work due to its mission to help producers conserve natural resources as they improve their operations.
Felix Nez, NRCS district conservationist from Holbrook, Ariz., has worked with chapters and regional producers to create conservation plans for producers. The plans allow producers to access NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program funding and technical resources to design and build these projects.
Tolani Lake ranchers are trying to make the best of the challenges many are facing across the Navajo Nation through the help of these strategic partners.
Turning their eyes first to the water and then grass is the way this group of ranchers is adapting to current challenges and a changing future.
