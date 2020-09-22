Tolani Lake cattle ranchers innovate water and grass usage to adapt to climate change

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tolani Lake Livestock and Water Users Association is trying to ensure northern Arizona cattle farmers are prepared to live in a world with persistent drought and a warming climate.

The association said it is starting to think of itself more as grass farmers than cattle ranchers.

In late-August, the association hosted back-to-back workshops teaching ranchers how to measure ground cover and available grass for foraging, and cattle’s nutrition needs. These workshops included tips for supplementing nutrients cattle don’t typically find on the Navajo Nation.

The First Nations Development Institute, a national NGO working for healthy Native American communities, supported the workshops as a part of an on-going series, according to a media release.

First Nations provided a $20,000 grant to support the teaching of best practices for range health and cattle nutrition, provide grass-fed beef certifications for local ranches, and to host an educational tour of the University of Arizona Food Products Lab to learn the essentials of producing quality beef for market.