In the 1970s, Deborah Fresquez started her career in law enforcement on a dare.

“To be honest, it was a dare from a high school friend who was already working for the sheriff’s department. Back then they didn’t have a lot of women in that field. He dared me that I couldn’t survive,” she said. “There’s a part of me that doesn’t take no for an answer sometimes. That also helped back then. People would say, ‘You can’t do it,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I can, and I’ll show you.’”

She joined the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) under Sheriff Joe Richards. Her patrol lieutenant at that time was Jim Driscoll, the current sheriff. Her tenacity paid off, because she not only became a sheriff’s deputy, but she also she served with CCSO for 17 years.

Behind the badge, Fresquez would work at the jail, on the road and in criminal investigations. She was also one of the earliest members of the CCSO Alpine Team, which is now called the Search and Rescue Unit.

“I think I like crisis work. I think that’s just kind of in my blood. I was given the opportunity to explore new direction in the sheriff’s department. When I first came out of the academy, I was assigned to a special task force, with the FBI leading it, and worked in Tucson for about a year and a half. Then came back and was working the road. I had the opportunity to work a small stint in the jail, and landed in the detective division,” Fresquez said. “I just enjoy working in my community. I’ve been given opportunities to do that.”

Last week, Fresquez was the toast of the town at Wednesday's Taste of Flagstaff, an annual fundraiser for Victim Witness Services for Northern Arizona. The “Boot Scootin’ Ball” doubled as an opportunity to celebrate the longtime public servant’s contributions to the community.

This year, after a 17-year career at Victim Witness, Fresquez will retire from her role as advocate supervisor.

Fresquez has deep roots in Flagstaff. Her family has lived in the area for four generations. Her father owned gas stations and opened one of the first drive-in restaurants in the region.

She recalls growing up around the “home of the king-sized hamburger,” a restaurant that has long since closed down. The Jack in the Box on Milton Road now occupies the spot where the carhop-tended burger joint once stood.

“It was fun. It was a good way to grow up,” she said. “My parents are great people. They always supported us and taught us work ethics.”

Ultimately, Fresquez left the sheriff’s office to help in the family business. After that, she would join Victim Witness as a volunteer.

“I believe in the agency,” Fresquez said of Victim Witness. “If you look at our mission, they’re still to this day running off that mission -- being able to meet people where they’re at with no judgement and support the best they can. I have a friend who was actually the domestic violence advocate at the time. I used to talk to her all the time and she loved the job and the agency, so I started volunteering and working crisis work at night.”

Victim Witness Executive Director Jennifer Runge says Fresquez has a superpower: her ability to wake up at 2 a.m. and respond to a text message.

“She is beyond dedicated. Deb might not necessarily be on call, but she’s always on call,” Runge said.

Although co-workers laud Fresquez’s work ethic, she maintains that victims are the ones doing the hard work of coping with trauma. Her work, she insists, is easy by comparison.

In time, the same curiosity that made her an astute detective would make her a strong and sincere victim advocate.

“The thing that strikes me the most is her level of curiosity. It plays out not only with coworkers but the clients as well ... curiosity. She has a genuine curiosity and interest in their stories. I think that’s what makes her such a long-lasting, strong advocate,” Runge said.

Runge first met Fresquez in 2018, and said for as long as she’s known her, she’s been an engaged and active listener.

“I’ve seen her in action and it truly is phenomenal. She listens in a way that people know she’s listening. There’s listening to get the facts, there’s listening to get the emotion. It’s not just a word, it’s an action,” Runge said.

Fresquez said that skill transferred from her work as a deputy.

“That’s a huge skill to have for anybody. Be a good listener, and meet them where they’re at. Let them voice their frustrations and what’s going on. Let them be heard,” she said.

Fresquez said it was the idea that she could be in someone’s corner when they really needed it, that she could walk beside someone in some of their most challenging moments, that kept her in advocacy work.

“I think that’s who she is at heart, an advocate,” Runge said.

Over years of guiding people through trouble and trauma, Fresquez has seen the relatively new field of victim’s services grow and evolve.

“I’ve loved the challenge of being able to be involved in the growth of Victim Witness,” she said. “It was a much smaller agency when I started, and through the years we’ve expanded by servicing Coconino County. How that looked is putting up satellite offices in different areas like the Grand Canyon, Williams and Page.”

Now, Victim Witness will have to go through another season of change, as Runge said the organization will absolutely notice Fresquez’s absence.

“I think it’s going to take the office a few months to adjust,” Runge said.

Runge, who was emotional going over her remarks on Fresquez’s retirement Wednesday night a week ago, said it won’t be long before Fanta retires, too.

Fanta is a black Labrador retriever, and has been a K9 advocate and service animal for most of her nine years. She’ll leave big paw prints to fill, alongside the shoes Fresquez leaves behind.

Runge said Fresquez will still be volunteering with Victim Witness on and off to help train new dogs and humans on the ins and outs of the job.