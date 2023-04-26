Monday marked the start of the first experimental high-flow releases from Glen Canyon Dam since 2018 and the first springtime flow in over a decade.

The release of water from the dam is designed to wash sediment from the Paria River, just below the dam, down the river, depositing it and rebuilding beaches throughout the Marble Canyon and Grand Canyon.

Those beaches are important for the local ecosystem, help protect archeological and culturally important sites, and play a critical role in recreation along the river.

Throughout the summer, commercial rafters and private trips alike use the beaches to camp each night as they make the nearly 200-mile trip from Lees Ferry to the northern most parts of Lake Mead.

With four years between the current flow and the last, beaches along the river are in desperate need of sediment, according to the organization Grand Canyon River Guides.

But the timing of the release is somewhat unusual, and one that has long been sought by conservation groups and scientists.

More often, the Department of Interior and Bureau of Reclamation opt to conduct such flows in the fall, often in November, said Kelly Burke, executive director of Wild Arizona and the organization’s Grand Canyon Wildlands Council.

“Recent aridification made a spring flow really difficult to even consider or talk about, but then this winter happened,” Burke said.

It was all the way back in 2008 that the last high-flow experiment was conducted during the spring season, said Josh Korman, fish researcher and professor at the University of British Columbia. Prior to that flow, it was 1996 when the only other springtime high flow was released.

This week, the release of water from the dam will reach a peak of about 39,500 cubic feet per second (CFS) for 72 hours. Normally, release from Glen Canyon Dam ranges between 8,000 to 25,000 CFS.

While high releases in autumn are designed to mimic the flood of water after the monsoon season, this release mimics the same flood coming from the melting snowpack in the Rocky Mountains, and across the Colorado Plateau.

Burke said it’s those unusually heavy snows the region has experienced over the winter that helped make this month’s experimental release a reality.

The high flow comes as the Colorado River has found itself at ground zero for climate change, with the federal government, Western states and Indigenous tribes grappling with how to split the pieces of an ever smaller pie.

Within that context, Burke said, it can be difficult to get the agreement of stakeholders to conduct a high-flow experiment, even though the release doesn’t let any more water out of Lake Powell than normal.

Operators at Glen Canyon Dam simply let more water flow out all at one time before cutting the flow back to make up the difference.

Burke said the optics often make it challenging, as do other conservation concerns, such as fish.

Case in point: a fall high-flow experiment was canceled last year over concerns the release would flush small mouth bass out of the lake and into the river, allowing the species to gain a more prominent foothold below the dam. Small mouth bass are a real threat to native fish such as the humpback chub and razorback sucker.

But Burke said those concerns are lessened this time, as the April water and snowmelt in the lake is colder than the warm water certain species prefer, the water levels are higher and the time of the release does not coincide as well with the lifecycle of the small mouth bass.

“All those factors got a reprieve because of this amazing winter we’ve had,” Burke said.

Burke added that the high flow will also help mitigate the impact of “balancing flows,” which are expected later in the year. Such flows, which the Bureau of Reclamation announced earlier this month, are also in response to the extreme snowmelt the region has experienced and are meant to transfer water from Lake Powell to Lake Mead.

Balancing flows, however, is also likely to erode beaches throughout Marble and Grand canyons.

With the release this week building beaches up ahead of that, Burke said, the impact of the balancing flows will be somewhat mitigated.

Fish impacts

But the spring high flow provides more than building back beaches.

The flows provide an opportunity for biologists of all sorts to see how the rush of water will impact the ecology of the river, including threatened and endangered native fish species such as the humpback chub and razorback sucker, Korman said.

He said the mix of the high flow followed by the balancing flow offers researchers a really unique opportunity to see how the ecosystem is impacted.

Korman, who also heads the research consultant Ecometric Research and has worked with the United States Geological Survey to study rainbow trout in the Colorado, said studies have shown high flows can rejuvenate the food base of the river.

This happens as the rush of water scours the bottom of the river, removing many of the aquatic insects and plants.

“But then what grows back? It's kind of like a haircut, or like cutting your lawn. What grows back can be higher density and more vibrant,” Korman said. “That can stimulate food availability -- which is good for all fish species. But the question is: who is the winner? In that there's many different species competing for food.”

Based studies conducted after the 2008 spring high-flow experiment, Korman said he suspects the flow could be particularly good for the non-native rainbow trout within the Colorado.

At that time, researchers saw the increase in food availability came at a critical time in the rainbow trout’s life cycle -- which meant many more surviving to adulthood, according to Korman.

Back in 2008, Korman said, the rainbow trout population grew so much “that some of them dispersed out to the Little Colorado River, where endangered humpback chub are present. And so that [spring flow] was thought to have a negative effect on humpback chub, because it stimulated the abundance of this nonnative rainbow trout.”