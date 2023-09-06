Part of the city’s Grandview Drive reconstruction project, work began this week on efforts to mitigate post-wildfire flooding within Spruce Wash.

Contractor Eagle Mountain Construction began utility installation work Tuesday, and city officials warned the public that traffic restrictions on some streets would occur throughout the duration of the project.

Following the utility phase, full street reconstruction will take place -- which includes new curbs, gutters and an inverted asphalt pavement roadway along Grandview Drive to increase the amount of water that the road can accommodate during a flood event. The utility phase of this project is set to be complete in spring 2024.

Along Main Street, just south of Cedar Avenue, crews began removing the existing asphalt pavement in preparation for sewer infrastructure installation.

Lane shifts on Cedar Avenue will occur during the construction of the sewer main on Main Street south of Cedar, but both east- and west-bound traffic on Cedar will be maintained at all times.

Once construction activities move north of Cedar Avenue, Grandview Drive will be closed to thru traffic, with access to residents only.

Officials said crews will ensure access to properties throughout the duration of the project. Access may be closed for short periods of time, however, when installing new utilities or concrete.

The contractor will work with property owners and tenants on an individual basis to coordinate such work.

Residential access for mail, deliveries, trash, recycling and emergency services will be maintained throughout construction.

Additionally, the contractor will make every attempt to ensure continuous water service to all properties over the duration of the project; however, brief water shutoffs will be required to tie into the city’s existing system. Those affected will be notified in advance of any temporary utility interruption.

The contractor may temporarily remove sandbags and flood-mitigation measures when needed to install utilities. Crews will return or replace them to their original location following installation operations. Residents are not advised to remove any flood-mitigation measures during construction.

The utility phase of this project includes the installation of new sewer and water mains and services along a section of Main Street and along Grandview Drive from Cedar Avenue to Linda Vista Drive (including the adjacent cul-de-sacs).

More information is available at museumfloodprojects.com/construction-projects. For related questions, please email info@museumfloodprojects.com or call the project hotline at 928-255-5153.