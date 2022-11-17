Tinkle discusses Northern Arizona Healthcare's direction, leadership changes

Josh Tinkle recently finished his third month as Northern Arizona Healthcare’s (NAH) acting CEO, and, so far, he said things are going well as the organization prioritizes engagement with its providers, colleagues and the community.

NAH’s direction lately has been to “maintain and expand services in all the areas we serve,” he said, with a focus on recruitment and retention as well as economic viability.

"That became increasingly challenging with the amount of contract labor and the disruption we’ve seen in the labor markets over the past two years, but I would say our primary focus is making sure we deliver outstanding healthcare, continue to deliver the high quality that we have, and continue to enhance that quality and access to care for all the residents of northern Arizona," Tinkle said.

He said the organization has been “making progress” in hiring -- which has been challenging in some areas. As a good sign, he cited that NAH has fewer than 700 openings for the first time in a long time.

“We continue to see the labor market start to return towards normal, but its certainly not normal yet. It hasn’t been coming down as fast as the labor market went up," he added.

For Tinkle, the shift from his prior role as NAH’s COO means a more outward focus, working to align teams and meet the priorities set for the year.

He first joined NAH as chief administrative officer of the Flagstaff market in 2019, taking over the role from Flo Spyrow. In October 2018, she had been appointed NAH’s CEO and president after serving in the interim role since March of that year.

A 2019 announcement of Tinkle's appointment to that role lists his prior work experience as including leading operations at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix as well as eight years at Midwestern health system UnityPoint Health.

Spyrow’s departure from president and Tinkle’s appointment were announced Aug. 12, the same day both changes took effect. No mention of the reason for Spyrow’s departure was included in the announcement, and NAH has not publicly stated one as of this story's publication.

When asked, Tinkle said he didn’t know, as her departure was “a decision discussed between her and the board.”

“I don’t have insight on what that was; I wasn’t a part of those discussions,” he said.

NAH’s board has a policy that its members are not allowed to speak to the media, according to its communications department. The only statement issued so far by board members was in the initial announcement of Spyrow’s departure.

In the announcement, board Chair Bill Riley said he was grateful to Spyrow for her years of service and showed confidence in Tinkle. He also outlined the process for finding a replacement.

“We are privileged to serve northern Arizona communities and remain grateful to our patients who have entrusted us with their care,” he said. “We are confident that Josh will help NAH move forward successfully during this transition.”

The only statement Spyrow has made since her departure is also in that announcement: “I’m proud of NAH’s many accomplishments during my tenure.”

Tinkle said he appreciated Spyrow’s work in her time as CEO.

“I picked up from where Flo left off,” he said. “I want to thank Flo for all of the work she did with the organization and appreciate all of the things she did for NAH.”

While it was “a shorter period of time” between hearing of Spyrow’s departure and assuming the role, Tinkle said the transition has been "fairly seamless" so far, as “we have an excellent team.”

“I’m continually proud of the colleagues that serve our patients every single day,” he said. “Their support as we transition has been extremely helpful in making the transition pretty great.”

Tinkle said his focus as acting CEO is continuing to improve health for the communities it serves. NAH’s board outlined three areas of engagement as priorities during the transition: providers, colleagues and community.

Ways he said NAH is working to meet these priorities include community interviews, discussions and meetings to hear feedback on how it can improve, and creating a provider advisory council (with both independent and employee providers) to hear medical staff’s needs.

The organization has hosted more than 60 community interaction meetings over the past three months as part of these efforts, he said. Overall, he added, responses have been positive.

“Certainly it's been well-received that we are open and active, not only in our general communities but in our provider and colleague communities,” he said. “Lots of feedback understanding where we’re at as an organization and some of the headwinds that we face as it relates to normalization of contract labor and getting core staff in has been really enlightening."

For employees, the focus is on improving communications.

“I think the biggest change that I hope people see, specifically doctors and staff, is the organization’s ability to be open, approachable, be committed to serving the community and investing in the community, both by being active participants in the community, but also investing in services," he said. "I hope that is something the staff and organization see, and that we’ve created a team that is open to working side-by-side with our colleagues and doctors to provide the most outstanding care possible in northern Arizona. “

In the longer term, NAH’s plans “are continuing to stay committed to the region and serving the region for many many years to come like we have for the past many, many years as well.” This in part means continued investments in primary, secondary and tertiary services across its area of service.

“We are fiercely independent — we want to maintain our independence and partner where those partnerships make sense," Tinkle said. "We want to continue to engage our staff and our medical staff in how we better deliver care and create an environment where our colleagues, providers and really everyone look forward to coming into work every day to deliver that care for the community. We obviously exist to care for our community and we plan on continuing to do that for many years to come.”

The board is currently in the process of finding someone to take on the full-time role, with a selection committee set to interview search firms in the next few weeks. Next comes a nationwide presidential search, which Tinkle estimated is likely to take six to seven months.

“What I can say, from what I’ve heard, is the organization would like to have a leader who is collaborative, works well with medical staff, with colleagues, obviously understands rural healthcare in northern Arizona and that is really going to be a consistent or a constant leader for the organization. That’s probably the three main things I have heard from staff," he said.

Tinkle wanted people to know he’s open to talking with anyone who has questions, comments or concerns.

“I’d be happy to meet, discuss where we’re going, and get their input and feedback on maybe how we can improve,” he said.

The best way to do so, he said, is to email questions@nahealth.com.