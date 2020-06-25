Timberline shooting late Wednesday sends two to the hospital, one to jail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting two people in the Timberline neighborhood late Wednesday during a car chase.

Anthony Daniel Luna of Flagstaff was booked into the Coconino County jail for attempting second-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangerment, disorderly conduct with a weapon, a drive by shooting and criminal damage.

At 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the Chevron gas station at Campbell Avenue and Highway 89 for a report of a shooting. Detectives determined that a fight broke out at a residence in the area and the people involved left in multiple vehicles.

The drivers of the vehicle were involved in a chase, while they shot guns from their car. Authorities said the front passenger in the pursuing vehicle fired multiple shots at the other vehicle, injuring two people in the car.

One man and a boy were transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center and are expected to survive their wounds, while deputies continue their investigation.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information to call (928) 774-4523, or silent witness at (928) 774-6111.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 3 Sad 11 Angry 17