Thunderstorms sprinkled across weekly forecast in Flagstaff a departure from dry summer

“Even though we haven’t seen a huge monsoon push at this point, vegetation in our corresponding indices are responding favorably,” Human said.

Human said many of the fires on the Coconino National Forest have been small. Meanwhile, the Tonto National Forest closed access to its forests on June 30 after fires burned up 224,500 acres of forest.

Some in the community have called for the closure of the forests to prevent similar large fires from happening around Flagstaff, especially as the public flocks to the forests in what many have called unprecedented numbers during COVID-19. Human said the Coconino National Forest doesn't expect to increase restrictions at this time, and is closely watching forest conditions, recreation numbers and other fires in the region for changes.

“What’s in place is working, and we take it very seriously,” Human said.

The Kaibab has also seen a reduced amount of human-caused fires. Only eight fires this year have been started by humans, compared to their 10-year-average of 18 human-caused fires.