Thunderstorms sprinkled across weekly forecast in Flagstaff a departure from dry summer

As rain graced parts of Flagstaff Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecast a chance of thunderstorms every day for the upcoming week -- which is a departure from the stretch of mostly dry summer days.
Meteorologists often expect “hit or miss” showers in June and early July, but the Flagstaff area is more than an inch of precipitation below normal from June until mid-July. Additionally, June was warmer to a degree than normal averages, and July was three degrees warmer than normal averages.
The differences are not staggering at this point, especially when last year’s monsoon season left the area with 42 consecutive days of zero precipitation ending on July 12, 2019. With seven days of thunderstorms forecast next week, many hope the wetter weather will make up the difference.
The National Interagency Fire Center shows fire risks across the country. The center highlights parts of Arizona and New Mexico as a lower risk for fire than California, Nevada, and Utah.
The dry heat has left the Coconino National Forest’s fire danger level set at very high, and Kaibab National Forest set at extreme. Both forests are currently under their average amount of human-caused fires for the year.
Coconino has had 92 fires, 10 of which were caused by lightning, said Jeremy Human, deputy fire staff officer for the Coconino National Forest. He said they will take the year’s scattered showers where they can get it.
“Even though we haven’t seen a huge monsoon push at this point, vegetation in our corresponding indices are responding favorably,” Human said.
Human said many of the fires on the Coconino National Forest have been small. Meanwhile, the Tonto National Forest closed access to its forests on June 30 after fires burned up 224,500 acres of forest.
Some in the community have called for the closure of the forests to prevent similar large fires from happening around Flagstaff, especially as the public flocks to the forests in what many have called unprecedented numbers during COVID-19. Human said the Coconino National Forest doesn't expect to increase restrictions at this time, and is closely watching forest conditions, recreation numbers and other fires in the region for changes.
“What’s in place is working, and we take it very seriously,” Human said.
The Kaibab has also seen a reduced amount of human-caused fires. Only eight fires this year have been started by humans, compared to their 10-year-average of 18 human-caused fires.
Art Gonzales, the Kaibab’s fire staff officer, said the national forest was thankful for such high compliance with their fire restrictions, but said even one human-caused fire is too many. He pointed out that despite the public’s compliance with the fire restrictions, the Kaibab had the largest fire in the agency’s history this year.
The Mangum Fire, a 71,450-acre fire that is currently 95% contained, is the Kaibab’s largest fire on record and is also on track to be one of the largest fires in Arizona’s history. Despite early threats to the Jacob Lake community in northern Arizona, no one was injured in the fire.
“At the end of the day, it just takes one fire at the wrong place or wrong time — either human or natural ignition — that can really leave a footprint,” Gonzales said.
