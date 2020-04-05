Thumb's down, not out: New book charts hitchhiking's rise and fall

The tone of Roadside Americans is academic more than elegiac, but it does address what society has lost in these days when hitchhiking has become so marginalized as to be considered taboo. Some 40 years has passed since hitchhiking’s last revival, and there are no signs that a comeback in imminent.

“Now, (hitchhiking) is just such a loaded term,” Reid said one mid-March morning in his office at NAU’s Academic Success Center. “It’s so associated with poverty and desperation that, even if you thought it was an interesting idea, you’d still never do it. It has all this baggage of murder and violence and sexual assault that all the kind of middle-class interesting stories have gone out the window.

“That’s what was so interesting writing this book [was] finding the older way of thinking about this. If you grew up in the ‘80s, it was, ‘Oh, never do that.’ Then, when I grew up, it was not even on my radar. But talk to my dad, he’d say, ‘We used to do that in the early ‘70s.’ I’m like, ‘Really, Dad?’”

What does it say about the current climate in America that even the most empathetic among us will think long and hard before pulling over to pick up a hitchhiker, even one who looks and dresses like them?