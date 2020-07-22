Thumb Fire burns uncontained on Havasupai Reservation, Grand Canyon

Authorities report the Thumb Fire continues to burn through thousands of acres of rugged terrain on the Havasupai Reservation and the Grand Canyon National Park on Wednesday.
Fire authorities said the fire is 0% contained as it reaches 8,354 acres on the “remote, rough and rugged terrain” of Great Thumb Mesa. Fire authorities report lightning caused the fire that is currently burning through mainly pinyon juniper and high-desert grassland areas 10 miles away from Supai, Ariz. and 33 miles northwest of Tusayan, Ariz. The fire began on the reservation and has moved into the national park land.
No evacuation orders have been implemented as of Wednesday afternoon, and no structures are currently threatened by the fire. However, Garcia said there have been multiple cultural and tribal values that were identified as being in the path of the fire. She wasn’t sure exactly what locations were threatened, but said the whole area is sacred ground to the Havasupai people.
“Sacred plants, locations that are critical to the Havasupai people that have been identified in that area have been protected as much as possible,” Garcia said. “That is everything from artifacts to even sacred plants and gathering areas.”
Havasupai tribal members were unable to comment by press time.
The southern border of the fire remains the most active at this point, and is where the majority of the 120 fire personnel from the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Truxton Canyon Agency and a Southwest Area Type 3 Incident Management Team have been deployed with assistance from the park service, Kaibab National Forest and Havasupai Tribe.
Firefighters are currently digging a contingency line about a mile south from the fire, Garcia said. The fire area received small patches of rain overnight causing increased humidity and cloud cover yesterday, but quickly dried once the rains stopped. Firefighters are taking additional precautions today due to the threat of lightning, erratic winds, and rain.
“Right now it’s been really hit and miss,” Garcia said. “We haven’t had an established pattern.”
Fire authorities said despite the challenges, the fire is behaving normally given the hot, dry and windy conditions that have allowed the fire to grow during the past week.
Smoke and haze from the fire that has been burning since July 16 is visible from Supai and both the North and South Rims of the Grand Canyon National Park. The Havasupai Reservation is currently under an emergency closure due to the COVID-19 virus, and public entry continues to be prohibited.
The northern edge of the fire has not burned beyond the canyon edge and continues to be monitored by aircraft. Garcia explained that canyon edges aren’t always considered fire breaks because the fire can jump and continue to burn vegetation on gradual canyon walls.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.