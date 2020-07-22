Thumb Fire burns uncontained on Havasupai Reservation, Grand Canyon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities report the Thumb Fire continues to burn through thousands of acres of rugged terrain on the Havasupai Reservation and the Grand Canyon National Park on Wednesday.

Fire authorities said the fire is 0% contained as it reaches 8,354 acres on the “remote, rough and rugged terrain” of Great Thumb Mesa. Fire authorities report lightning caused the fire that is currently burning through mainly pinyon juniper and high-desert grassland areas 10 miles away from Supai, Ariz. and 33 miles northwest of Tusayan, Ariz. The fire began on the reservation and has moved into the national park land.

No evacuation orders have been implemented as of Wednesday afternoon, and no structures are currently threatened by the fire. However, Garcia said there have been multiple cultural and tribal values that were identified as being in the path of the fire. She wasn’t sure exactly what locations were threatened, but said the whole area is sacred ground to the Havasupai people.

“Sacred plants, locations that are critical to the Havasupai people that have been identified in that area have been protected as much as possible,” Garcia said. “That is everything from artifacts to even sacred plants and gathering areas.”

Havasupai tribal members were unable to comment by press time.