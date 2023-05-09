Deputy County Attorney Ammon Barker is announcing his bid to succeed Bill Ring as the next Coconino County Attorney. He’s filed the paperwork and started collecting signatures to get his name on the 2024 ballot after more than a decade working in criminal justice in Coconino County.

Barker is originally from Salt Lake City. He moved to Arizona with his wife to attend law school at Arizona State University, graduating on the heels of the 2007 housing market collapse. The country was grappling with a recession, and opportunities for a young would-be prosecutor to get their foot in the door were limited, he said.

Eventually, he found an opening for a law clerk in Coconino County and was hired in 2010.

“I was part of a homicide trial…it was just magic to me. I just knew that this was a place I wanted to be,” Barker said.

That summer, he went on to pass the bar exam, and fell into step with other area prosecutors. For most of the last decade, Barker has worked on felony cases — prosecuting more than a dozen homicides.

He worked most recently on the trial of Mark Gooch, who was convicted of murdering Sasha Krause, a Mennonite woman from New Mexico. He was also lead prosecutor in the case of Steven Jones, the NAU student who was sentenced to six years in prison for shooting and killing Colin Brough on campus in 2015.

“I started receiving pretty heavy duty cases, a lot of violent crime cases, and began prosecuting homicides just a few years out of law school,” Barker said.

Originally he was drawn to trial work by the prestige and allure of the courtroom. Barker had a clerkship in Maricopa County during law school and observed the prosecution of a DUI case.

“It felt like magic to me, to watch the process and observe the jury and what they were thinking,” Barker said. “I don’t think there’s a better system in the world for managing justice, and the whole idea of being in the courtroom was really exciting to me.”

The draw of the courtroom and its particular brand of protocol and drama wasn’t the only reason why Barker chose to sit in on the judge’s right side in front of the bar.

Not long after he moved into his first Flagstaff home, on Lake Mary Road, Barker recalls reading through police reports and thinking about how he was familiar with the places where crimes were occurring. He said that filled him with a sense of responsibility to his community.

“This is a community that I love. I want people to feel safe here, and I felt that I had a special talent in trial work,” he said.

Fast forward to 2023 and Barker has been Deputy County Attorney (appointed by current County Attorney Bill Ring) for a year and a half. His wife is a business owner, and he’s raising three daughters. He said those things only add to his sense that northern Arizona deserves strong leaders to keep the area safe.

That isn’t to say Barker’s sense of justice is purely black and white. Everyone who is convicted of a crime is not a villain.

“It’s so important to me that people feel safe. That’s why I’ve spent so much time prosecuting violent offenders, but there’s a whole contingent in our system of folks who are afflicted with drug addiction, with mental illness that need an assist out of the criminal justice system,” he said.

That’s one of the reasons why he wants to be the Coconino County Attorney.

“Ultimately, I just want to solve problems. I’m a problem solver and I recognized that sometimes you need to ask why we’re doing something a certain way and ask if there is maybe a better or more innovative way to address some of the issues in our community,” Barker said. “Drug addiction, alcohol addiction and mental illness: these are things that I believe can be addressed outside of the criminal justice system if we’re creative. That’s really what compelled me to want to become County Attorney. I want to be in a position where I can make those changes. ”

Barker was one of the people who helped develop the Pathways to Community Program and champion the County Attorney’s Office’s involvement in the process.

The voluntary program is housed in the Coconino County Jail. It’s designed to fight recidivism with support and treatment for people arrested on substance abuse charges.

Barker said Pathways participants sign a contract promising to enter treatment and abstain from all substances for 6 months. If the contract is signed, and not violated, the County Attorney’s Office doesn’t charge or prosecute their case.

“That has enormous downstream effects,” Barker said.

For one thing, it saves the county a tremendous amount of money. The probation department doesn’t have to get involved, the court’s resources are saved, less incarceration might be called for, and the time and attention of prosecutors can be spent elsewhere — namely on violent crimes.

“I’d like to see a menu of diversion/deflection options to address those populations in particular,” Barker added. “It’s going to allow our prosecutors to have more time with victims of crimes because they’re not dealing with drug cases or the cases where folks are mentally ill. They can focus on the cases that really disturb the community and really make people upset.”

In order to develop a “menu” of diversion solutions, the County Attorney’s Office will need to collaborate with the court system, defense teams, law enforcement, community health, and even healthcare and mental healthcare providers.

“I feel like I have the ability to do that,” said Barker.

Right now, he manages a staff of about 50 people — including 20 attorneys.

“I have that experience [in criminal prosecution], but I’m also a leader in the criminal justice field in the county. I know how to collaborate with people. I know how to work with judges, with law enforcement, and with the defense bar,” Barker said.

If elected, Barker will be the chief prosecutor in the county. That role means he will not only have the final say on who is officially charged with a crime in the region, he’ll also oversee the branch of the county attorney’s office that handles civil litigation, and act as legal advisor to the board of supervisors.

“First of all, the job is to keep the community safe, but let’s see if we can prevent future crime,” he said. “It’s going to be about treatment. It’s about getting them [non-violent and substance-dependent offenders] the services that they need so that we don’t see them again. In doing that, we can save time and resources for the county in the long run.”