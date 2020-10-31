Thrift stores in Flagstaff: Saving money while saving the environment

While using metal straws and thrift shopping to save the turtles has become a popular trend, thrift shops in Flagstaff and around the world are currently being combated by the risks of COVID-19.
Sharna Rowe, owner of Runway Fashion Exchange, said she has noticed a developing trend of thrift shopping relating to the environment. Runway Fashion Exchange is a resale store in Flagstaff that buys and sells clothing.
“I think in the past there has been the opposite stigma where thrifting was grungy and gross, and secondhand is a bad word, and we’re seeing it now almost flip-flop completely,” Rowe said. “Where thrifting is great and our store is a good example of secondhand being an awesome opportunity to give new life into an item that somebody didn’t want for some reason.”
Lindsay Connelley, manager of Sharon’s Attic Thrift Store, said thrifting doesn’t seem like a new trend to her and that she has always noticed its positive impact on the community. Sharon’s Attic is a Flagstaff thrift store with a mission to help survivors of domestic violence that accepts donations.
“I think thrifting is a great way to recycle old items. One man's trash is another's treasure,” Connelley said. “Thrifting cuts down on landfill waste, the energy that goes into making new products. I feel that thrifting is an amazing great way to cut down on waste and makes for less waste.”
Elaina Van Duyne, sustainability coordinator for Associated Students of Northern Arizona University (ASNAU), said she often thrifts in Flagstaff. While she knows that thrifting has become popular lately in hopes to be a sustainable alternative to fast fashion, she said some in the community use it for their own profit.
“It's amazing how popular thrifting has become, especially in recent years,” Duyne said. “It's a super fun activity that allows you to be more sustainable and creative. With that being said, it is also important that everyone stay mindful of their communities and only take what they need from thrift stores, especially smaller, more local ones. Don't buy a giant stock of clothing just to resell it, because, for some people, these thrift stores are the only option they have.”
Duyne said thrifting has become so popular because it is a small step anyone can take, even with limited resources, but it helps in big ways.
“When people thrift and buy secondhand instead of buying within the fast fashion industry, it helps prevent water and land usage, and it keep microplastics and synthetic materials from contaminating our oceans,” Duyne said. “Also, the transportation of clothing contributes to our global carbon footprint, so fashion really has a hand in every sustainability issue in one way or another. Thrifting is also an easy, tangible way for individuals to make a change on a personal level.”
With COVID-19, Rowe said business has been very different. She said there has been an increase in purchases of new boutique items instead of the resale items the store has to offer.
“I feel like we’re seeing a little bit of a shift in customers,” Rowe said. “Most people are being more frugal than in the past. We’re selling more of our new items. We have about 10% of boutique stuff and we’re selling a lot more of that than in the past. Then, our resale items are about the same. We basically just have less customers because there are some people who are hesitant to shop.”
Runway Fashion is taking extra precautions to keep their employees and customers safe such as wiping down touchpoints in the store. Connelley said at Sharon’s Attic Thrift, they are giving all incoming products 24 hours before handling and all clothing items go through a steaming process before they go on the sales floor.
