Three weeks into testing blitz, number of confirmed cases up as overall positivity rate drops in Coconino County

From March 21 to the beginning of May, the county averaged about 300 tests a week. During that time, about 22% of tests came back positive, Maurer said.

The number of tests increased significantly throughout the blitz to about 1,400 a week. And the rate of tests coming back positive dropped to an average of only 10%, he said.

Of course that's in part because of how much testing has increased. Maurer said. There have been times since the testing blitz began that the number of cases returning positive results has been higher than before, but that number still makes up only a small percentage overall.

For example, Maurer pointed to last week when about 1,500 tests were conducted. Of those, 137 were positive, but that equated to only a 9% positivity rate.

And that still means the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase.

While on May 1, there were 496 confirmed cases, as of May 19 that number had grown to 896. In the three zip codes that cover Flagstaff and Northern Arizona University, the number of confirmed cases increased from about 58 to over 185.

For the time being, that elevated level of testing will continue. The State of Arizona announced last week that the blitz will remain in effect until at least the end of the month.