Three vehicles damaged after Christmas Eve train crash in Flagstaff

According to Flagstaff Police Spokesperson Jerry Rintala, the vehicle was stuck on the tracks between two train crossings. Luckily, the people inside the car were able to get out safely before it was struck, and no one was injured.

Rintala told the Daily Sun the vehicle was trying to cross the tracks legally after a train went by, when the red and white safety arms came down again -- trapping the car on the tracks. The vehicle was hit by an oncoming train and pushed into two other vehicles that were waiting for the train to pass. According to Rintala, those two vehicles were also obeying the law, and a good distance from the tracks themselves.