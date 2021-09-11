Three Lives: From Ground Zero to Flagstaff in 20 years

Fall in all attendant memories
Crowd the day with unrelated histories
Each year leaves its unresolving fantasies
That hang around each corner
Hang around each street
— Suzanne Vega, “Anniversary”
***
Their lives are better now, more settled and secure. All three live in Flagstaff, far from any visual reminder of that horrible morning they experienced 20 years ago today in lower Manhattan.
Back then, they were in their early 30s, young at being old, and they were trying to make it with varying degrees of success in the adrenalized hustle of life in New York City. Their personal lives were in flux — divorce, breakups, financial instability, other woes — and they harbored inchoate, gnawing feelings that there must be something more, more substantial and more meaningful, than mere career striving.
But when dawn broke on September 11, 2001, a gorgeous, cloudless blue-sky morning, it seemed just another Tuesday.
Eric O’Connell, freelance photographer for high-profile magazines such as Time, People and Fortune, padded around his Pearl Street flat, near Battery Park, adjusting to a new town, having just returned from a trip to Italy for a photo seminar and still reeling from the end of his engagement to a woman in San Francisco, his former residence.
Wendy Ross, divorced, laid off from her television job in Dallas and living with her mother in South Orange, New Jersey, as she tried to get back on her feet, was dressed in a smart business suit and new boots and was on the train from Jersey for a morning meeting with people from the Lifetime Network, where she had a three-month gig working on the website.
And Eileen Taggart, budding filmmaker whose slow-boiling burnout in a cutthroat business had led her take a night job temping for a Manhattan law firm, was just waking at her apartment across the East River in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, wondering what all the bustle of activity was about and pining for the serenity of the cabin she’d recently purchased upstate.
At 8:46 a.m., everything changed.
Though only O’Connell, who slung cameras over his shoulder and headed directly into the chaotic wreckage of the north World Trade Center Tower, was in physical danger as a result of the most horrific series of terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, all three experienced an emotional upheaval that would not soon fade — and, in fact, led all three to change their lives radically in subsequent years.
September 11, and its aftermath, was a catalyst for change, an event for reassessment of what really matters and how each wanted to live her or his life.
All left New York, not immediately but eventually and for good. All changed professions — O’Connell now a professor of photography at Northern Arizona University, Ross a nurse at the Flagstaff Medical Center and Taggart a real estate agent in Flagstaff. All expressed no desire for returning to New York City, either to live or even just visit the Ground Zero site.
That time is over for them now.
Memories remain, though. Vivid memories, seared into the hippocampus. Images of people jumping from the smoldering towers to their deaths, of severed and charred body parts strewn across the financial district like so much detritus, of communal public grief on a scale never before seen in a metropolis whose denizens heretofore wore their ironic detachment like body armor.
What these three seem to remember most, after all this time, are the small sensory details: the apian buzz of a hive of cellphones getting busy signals as people kept punching redial to reach loved ones; the acrid stench, and gritty feel, of the miasmatic plumes of dust that rendered that blue sky gray; the phalanx of cabbies, doors flung open and radios all blaring all-news station, 1010 WINS, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, with nowhere to go.
Here are their stories from that day and its aftermath, emotion recollected in tranquility. Told in their own words based on interviews 20 years after the fact — and, in O’Connell’s case, portions of an essay written for a photo exhibit and book he published — their accounts paint personal pictures of a national tragedy.
***
Thick with ghosts, the wind whips round in circuitries
Carrying words as strangers exchange pleasantries
Do they intrude upon your private reveries?
As they meet you on every corner
Meet you in each street
— Vega
***
Eric, Lower Manhattan
Excerpt from O’Connell’s photojournalist statement that first ran in the Daily Sun in 2016, accompanying his 9/11 photo exhibit on campus:
I ran until I had made my way up Broadway and towards the burning towers. It looked like the images I’d seen of a ticker-tape parade in New York, with confetti raining slowly down from above.
It was only as I got closer that I realized this ‘confetti’ was paper and ashes from the people that were trapped above me in the towers. As I entered what would become known as Ground Zero it became clear I was now dangerously close. The debris fell and mixed with heavy ash and bodies (bodies!), broken concrete and steel. Bodies and mammoth pieces of steel slammed into the ground around me with intermittent, violent crashes. I looked up to see bodies draped, contorted, over building walls and precipices. It was as if someone had gone into a butcher shop, grabbed handfuls of flesh—bones and all—and thrown them all over the streets. Below me lay limbs, a shoe, dismembered fingers. I was overwhelmed and had no idea how to process what I was seeing.
At the same time, I’d entered survival mode. I remember I was constantly dodging obstacles. The speed that the debris was falling was so fast and furious there would be no time to move out of the way. Suddenly, I was afraid to get too close. I made my way up and down side streets—Washington Street, Albany Street, Greenwich Street and onto Liberty Street—just south of the South Tower. As I walked, I became hyper aware of the unrecognizable body parts littering the ground. I started looking down and not up. I narrowly sidestepped. ‘What’s that? A piece of … of spine?’ Horrified yet mesmerized, a sudden ‘Wham!’ shocked me into understanding that I’d have to look up, too.
… There was scaffolding above the sidewalk from work being done and I stayed under it to avoid being hit by small falling debris. All around, it sounded like oversized rain drops hitting at odd intervals: Tick … tic, tic ... Dink. Tic… Dink, dink, tic. I noticed two policemen near me and two or three bystanders. All of sudden I heard a low, loud rumble. I knew immediately what it was, and without looking up, I turned, pushed the two people standing behind me, and shouted, ‘run!’ In that brief moment we ran a mere 25 feet to the western entrance of 90 West Street. Confusion gripped us. Years, decades, started to rush through my mind: ‘Enter this door? Don’t enter this door? Keep running? Don’t keep running? Psychology 101, Fight or Flight.’ I grew up where there were tornadoes. At that moment I remembered my mom’s advice: ‘Go for a corner where a wall meets a floor or another wall.’ I did. I entered and dove like Superman (in my mind I looked like Superman) towards a corner. As I was thinking corners, tornadoes and Superman, a shockwave of air blew up the lobby and forced my choice into the wall! ‘That’s it. We’re dead, I think.’
(From a recent interview with O’Connell about how his close call affected him, and changed his life, in the years since):
“Process it? I didn’t. I went into a very dark space. It started manifesting itself in the months after. I moved on Thanksgiving Day out of my apartment. I couldn’t live down there anymore. We were below the red zone, Canal Street, and I had to go through military checkpoints to get to my place. I moved to an area just below Hell’s Kitchen…
“I couldn’t even lift a finger. I’d get up, sit at the computer, stare at the screen all day, pretend I was doing something. Oh, now it’s 5 o’clock, time to start drinking. That would end a bottle and a half or two bottles of wine later. Bad, bad, bad. A German photographer friend suggested I talk to someone (a therapist). I had no health insurance, but someone had a friend who was all-but-dissertation in psychology who I could talk to, and she’d nudge me in the right direction.
“Long story short, we became, well, not involved, but I’d say I was definitely in love with her. She was in love and she wanted to be involved. I thought, I’m messed up. Let me go through this first. I get a call one Monday morning. Someone said, ‘Nicole’s dead, Eric.’ That threw me down a spiral like nobody’s business. She had a brain aneurysm the night before. I went down an even deeper hole. Eventually, I found a real therapist. They gave me Prozac, which I absolutely hated, but I realize it did this so I could accept the information each week in therapy. After three months, I was like, ‘I’m I’m fine.’ ‘No, Eric, you aren’t. Keep coming.’ Six months go by, and I say, ‘I’m fine now, really glad I came.’ They said, ‘No, you aren’t, Eric, really. You should keep coming.’ I was a wreck.
“When I was in New York, all that stuff kept coming back and hurting me. Sometimes I knew it, sometimes I didn’t. I was doing (assignments) for People and photographing people who had lost loved ones or people in hospitals. I started bad relationships and things I shouldn’t have been involved in, thinking I was finding my salvation. I had money to float me. I didn’t have to worry.”
(So began a period of wandering for O’Connell. He left New York, the first time in 2005, to England and a master’s degree program in visual anthropology, but changed his mind and went to San Francisco to resume commercial photography, eventually coming back to New York, where work thrived until the Great Recession of 2009. He moved to Los Angeles and earned that master’s degree but found no steady work in Southern California. In 2015, NAU hired him as a photography professor.)
“It took a long time. I knew I just couldn’t be in New York full time anymore. It was just killing me. (On Sept. 11 anniversaries) I’ve noticed that sometimes I still get tense or anxious. But I’ve learned through all the therapy to deal with that. I learned you don’t ever get rid of PTSD, you just learn how to manage it.”
***
Watch for daily braveries
Notice newfound courtesies
Finger sudden legacies
As they wash down every corner
They clean up every street
— Vega
***
Wendy, Midtown Manhattan
“I was heading to Lifetime, on 8th (Avenue) and 48th street. I took the train from Jersey into Penn Station and then subway uptown. A 9 a.m. meeting. The train’s usually very quiet in the morning because everyone’s in their newspapers. This was pre-smart phones. We had cellphones. So everybody’s quiet and then people start talking and I’m getting annoyed because people are loud. I could see smoke out the window. And now everyone’s on their cellphones. I called my mother. I said, 'Are you watching TV?' I said, 'Turn it on.' She said a plane had hit the tower but I thought it was like, you know, the early 1990s a small plane, a Cessna, had run into one of the towers.
“But then the train goes underground (under the Hudson River) and we’re cut off. Everyone’s freaking out on the train. No one knows what’s going on. Then we get to Penn Station, huge and full of people. Crazy. You walk from the train to the subway. And I still didn’t really know what was going on. People were frenzied, and we knew something was going on but not what. I remember coming out of the subway and looking downtown and just seeing a crazy amount of smoke. Smoke, smoke, smoke (from 50 blocks away). I go up the 40-something floor and, since this is Lifetime television, there are TVs everywhere. They’re showing footage. The meeting’s canceled and everyone’s trying to figure out what’s going on. We go over to the side of the building that looked downtown and there was smoke and everything. I remember on the TV watching the first tower go down and not even knowing what was happening. It didn’t compute, kind of.
“At that point, I was trying to get in touch with my sister who was working at Rockefeller Center, which is another place I thought could be a target. But by that time cellphone service was jammed. I was scared. I was scared for my sister. They’d shut down Manhattan. You couldn’t leave. My first thought was I want to get the hell off this island. But you couldn’t. Finally, hours later, I got through to my mother who’d spoken to my sister. My sister had gone to a friend’s house in Greenwich Village. We needed a place to sleep. I’m thinking, I don’t want to sleep on the floor of the office. My mother said, 'Go meet your sister at this friend’s house.'
“Here’s the thing: I’d worn brand new boots. I was going to be in meetings all day long. And I walked 50, 60 blocks in these brand new boots. The walk itself was just surreal. The streets are full of people. There are cabs with their doors open with the radio on. 1010 WINS. That’s the New York news station. Either that or what’s his name, Don Imus, was on the radio. I remember seeing a woman covered in ash standing in a doorway on her cellphone, bawling. Just bawling. I walked by the Port Authority with the cabs and everybody talking. As I got further downtown, there were fewer people because everybody was going the other direction.
“There was ash in the air. There was an acrid kind of smell, especially as I got closer downtown. I finally got to friend’s sister place early afternoon. There was a big picture window that looked downtown. All you could really see was smoke. Everybody was thinking, it was going to be like tens of thousands deaths. Late in the afternoon, we heard they were letting people leave the city on trains. We just went to Penn Station and decided to get on whatever train was heading to Jersey. That train ride, everyone was packed like sardines.
“For weeks and weeks afterward, everywhere you went there were pictures of people missing. On the fences, sides of buildings, as you came out of the train. They were slapped everywhere. It was just heartbreaking. I finished that (Lifetime) assignment and I was done with (New York City). It was four or five years before I ever when back to Manhattan.
“I am very much a lifelong diehard staunch leftist, liberal, progressive, whatever. … But it changed the whole trajectory of my life. I thought about going into the freaking military. I researched it. I wanted to do something. I’d been doing this corporate type of work and was on a certain path for six years and now I could see where that path was going. I wanted to do something that has more meaning, that’s bigger than myself.”
(Ross eventually left the New Jersey area, remarried and moved to Flagstaff to raise children. She also found a career “with meaning,” getting her nursing degree in 2010. She’s works at FMC with pre- and post-operative patients. Divorced, she has two sons, Jared, 14, and Aaron, 12.)
“September 11 made me want to do something more meaningful with my life than being a corporate drone. That event and that mindset led me into my nursing career. … Who knows where things would’ve taken me had (9/11) not happened? I thought once (her children) were old enough to understand, I’ll take them (to Ground Zero). I think maybe finally now. You know, when I was a kid, the Twin Towers were still under construction. I remember as a 10-year-old, going to Windows on the World, the restaurant at the top. It was fancy big deal.”
***
Mark the month and all its anniversaries
Put away the drafts of all your eulogies
Clear the way for all your possibilities
'Cause they live upon each corner
Live on every street
— Vega
***
Eileen, Brooklyn
“By January of 2001, I was done with whole film business. Just done. I was 35-years-old and couldn’t imagine doing it to 45, and I got out. I was temping in law firms. I had a master’s degree in the film business and I was unemployable, you know. Fast forward to September 11, I was working nights, 5 to 1. The first plane had already gone into the towers (when she awoke). My boyfriend at the time called me and he knew exactly where I lived, and he said, ‘Get up and go outside.’ Because I was still very much into photography, I grabbed a little digital throw-away camera, and I walked down the corner and saw the first building in flames (across the East River).
“I was just standing there in shock. People are starting to come and surround me. I walked back inside to figure out what was going on, and that’s when the second plane went into the building. … It was a little far away, but I could see people jumping. Very small, but I knew what they were. I have goosebumps thinking about it. So I’m standing there and go all the way to the edge of the water on these cinder hills, and what I remember most is people all around me dialing and redialing. They were trying to get in touch with loved ones. Dialing and redialing. Over and over. I’m standing there just absorbing all of this. While it’s happening, you are just absorbing. You don’t know really what you are seeing. I’m seeing these figures jump and I’m understanding now what’s happening.
“It was like just everything changed in that moment. Everything. Nothing was the same any more. You don’t really grasp mentally what you’re seeing and what’s happening, but energetically, spiritually, emotionally, unconsciously, I knew that I was looking at mass death. Period. New York suddenly turned into this place where love mattered. The whole city changed. Everybody, everybody, wanted to be around loved ones. Everybody. It was like it never had been important before but then in that minute, that’s all that mattered.
“I was in (Alcoholics Anonymous) at the time. My main (AA) home group was in upstate New York, and I got in a car and went upstate. That’s how I dealt with it. I was done with New York City, but what was really moving was that here was a city where nobody gave a (crap) about anything, you know, really people came together. I have to say that AA meetings became the, like, free city-wide therapy sessions. People who didn’t have AA, I didn’t know how they did it. In (AA) meetings, everywhere, for months and months, it was all about processing that. The anger and the grief and the fear and the whatever. It was like being in this place where we kind of found our soul.”
(By late 2004, Taggart had rented out her upstate New York cabin and, on a friend’s suggestion, moved to Sedona to rebuild her life. Within a year, she’d moved to Flagstaff and eventually hung out her shingle as a real estate agent. She’s been here ever since.)
“We came together in the city (post-September 11) and there wasn’t any of the hate that it ultimately had. Our country is so divided by hate right now. I’m not trying to say it was good that the towers happened at all, but, like, people there really felt love and compassion and understanding. There was togetherness in a way I don’t know would even be possible right now. …
“And that little thruway camera that I took pictures with that day? I never developed it. It sat on my desk for years. I didn’t need another image, if you know what I mean.”