Three Lives: From Ground Zero to Flagstaff in 20 years

“I was just standing there in shock. People are starting to come and surround me. I walked back inside to figure out what was going on, and that’s when the second plane went into the building. … It was a little far away, but I could see people jumping. Very small, but I knew what they were. I have goosebumps thinking about it. So I’m standing there and go all the way to the edge of the water on these cinder hills, and what I remember most is people all around me dialing and redialing. They were trying to get in touch with loved ones. Dialing and redialing. Over and over. I’m standing there just absorbing all of this. While it’s happening, you are just absorbing. You don’t know really what you are seeing. I’m seeing these figures jump and I’m understanding now what’s happening.

“It was like just everything changed in that moment. Everything. Nothing was the same any more. You don’t really grasp mentally what you’re seeing and what’s happening, but energetically, spiritually, emotionally, unconsciously, I knew that I was looking at mass death. Period. New York suddenly turned into this place where love mattered. The whole city changed. Everybody, everybody, wanted to be around loved ones. Everybody. It was like it never had been important before but then in that minute, that’s all that mattered.