Three Flagstaff adults arrested for alleged murder of young boy found in closet

The Flagstaff Police Department arrested three people for first-degree murder on Monday after a 6-year-old child was found dead in his bedroom closet.
Anthony Martinez, 23, Ann Marie Martinez, 50, and Elizabeth Archibeque, 26, were all arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. Anthony Martinez was also charged with resisting arrest. Authorities said the child did not appear his age, suggesting he had been malnourished.
The parents told police investigators their children had been kept in a small closet for about a month.
“Medical personnel arrived and were not able to resuscitate the child, who was pronounced deceased on scene,” said Charles Hernandez, spokesman of the Flagstaff Police Department.
The child was found at the 3108 N. Monte Vista Drive on the east side of Flagstaff on Monday at 12:39 p.m. Flagstaff police said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the victim.
However, the children’s parents, Anthony Martinez and Elizabeth Archibeque, admitted to locking the boy and his 7-year-old brother in the small bedroom closet and denying them food.
The parents said the boys would steal food at night while the parents were asleep. The boys had been kept in the closet without food for about a month.
The surviving sibling also exhibited signs of being malnourished, Hernandez said.
The grandmother, Ann Marie Martinez, admitted she was aware of the boys' condition and also said she had disciplined the children when they stole food.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety personnel took custody of the dead boy’s three siblings, ages 2, 4 and 7 years old.
Flagstaff police are continuing to investigate the scene, and are awaiting an autopsy in this case.