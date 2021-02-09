Three Arizona groups gather for statewide education improvement

Three leading Arizona education entities — Achieve60AZ, Expect More Arizona, and College Success Arizona — will join to become one organization to meet statewide education goals. Rich Nickel, president and CEO of College Success Arizona since 2012, will lead the consolidated organization, which will be renamed later this year.

The group will aim to support the state’s achievement of the goals outlined in the Arizona Education Progress Meter and support the success of all Arizona children and adults along the education continuum, from early learning through post-secondary attainment. The Education Progress Meter goals were developed to support the vision that all students, regardless of their background, income or zip code deserve equitable access to a high-quality education at every level.

This combined organization is the result of a yearlong collaborative process involving leaders, funders and board members of all three organizations. The organization will now embark on an extensive listening tour to hear from diverse communities across Arizona about what is needed for their communities to reach the Education Progress Meter goals.

“This is the impetus for us all to think and act differently. We are thrilled to join forces to form an ambitious, expanded organization that will allow us to bring a unified approach to providing educational opportunities for all Arizonans,” said Vince Roig, chair of College Success Arizona’s board of directors, in a statement.

