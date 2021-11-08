Threaded together: Flag non-profit invites community to reflect on pandemic, craft healing community quilt

Brown paper bags rattle and rotary cutter blades slice soundlessly in an East Flagstaff sewing shop and studio.
Volunteers at Threaded Together, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in the Kachina Square Shopping Center, are busy assembling “kits” for a community quilt project. A project that is as much about telling stories and celebrating resilience as it is about fabric and stitches.
Threaded Together is a relatively new non-profit, having opened our doors right as the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up in 2020. We work to inspire creativity and connection through textile arts programs that partner with participants to nurture inclusive communities, cultivate agency, and develop employment pathways for people who have faced personal challenges and institutional injustice.
We’re launching a public art project that everyone in Coconino County is invited to participate in. Regardless of age or sewing ability, everyone is invited to express what they’re feeling or tell their pandemic story on a 9x9-inch fabric square.
Using a 9x9 inch piece of fabric (the same dimensions we used to make adult pleated face masks in the early days of the pandemic), draw with markers or pens or paints. Dye a square. Use a needle and thread to practice embroidery or running stitch or applique. There are so many ways to get creative using a woven fabric as your canvas! We really don’t want this project to be about sewing or fiber art alone. It’s about a lot more than that.
The ability we have to share our stories, to share our experiences is one of the things that makes us human. In a time where we’ve all felt so isolated, it’s more vital than ever for us to share where we’re at and what we’re going through. It is more vital than ever that we realize we are not alone. We are part of a single fabric. We are part of a beautiful, multidimensional, and resilient community. I hope that when people see the final quilt, they’ll feel a part of something meaningful and lasting.
While community members can use fabric and supplies they have at home, Threaded Together has prepared “quilt block kits” that include a fabric square and some scraps or donated materials to spark creativity.
Many of the kits volunteers have assembled have already been distributed, or are about to be handed out at places like Tynkertopia, The Peaks Senior Living Community, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, Quality Connections and even the Mead Hall in Downtown Flagstaff.
We really want to see every corner of our community represented in the final quilts, because making a square should be an outlet for creative expression that is available to everyone. Working with your hands can get you out of your own head. It can help you process emotions, or even just inspire a little light-hearted fun. In a lot of ways, that’s what this project is all about. Having fun. Making art. Seeing how our contributions fit into a larger whole.
Threaded Together will collect quilt blocks throughout November at our location on Steves Boulevard. At the end of the month, the squares will be pieced into one or more quilts to be displayed around town.
Taking part in this project is simple! Decorate a block and share your progress online using the hashtag, #flagstaffcommunityquilt. Return your block before November 30th to our shop at 2710 N. Steves Blvd., Suite 2. You can also work on your quilt square at Create + Connect, Threaded Together’s open studio program on Wednesdays (during adult hours) from 5:30-7:30 pm and Thursdays (during teen hours) from 3:00-5:00 pm.
Contact sierra@threadedtogether.org with any questions.