Threaded together: Flag non-profit invites community to reflect on pandemic, craft healing community quilt

The ability we have to share our stories, to share our experiences is one of the things that makes us human. In a time where we’ve all felt so isolated, it’s more vital than ever for us to share where we’re at and what we’re going through. It is more vital than ever that we realize we are not alone. We are part of a single fabric. We are part of a beautiful, multidimensional, and resilient community. I hope that when people see the final quilt, they’ll feel a part of something meaningful and lasting.

While community members can use fabric and supplies they have at home, Threaded Together has prepared “quilt block kits” that include a fabric square and some scraps or donated materials to spark creativity.

Many of the kits volunteers have assembled have already been distributed, or are about to be handed out at places like Tynkertopia, The Peaks Senior Living Community, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, Quality Connections and even the Mead Hall in Downtown Flagstaff.