Thousands evacuated, one arrested as high winds drive Pipeline Fire to worst in nation

The Pipeline Fire was reported about 6 miles north of Flagstaff at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday morning and rapidly grew to consume thousands of acres near Schultz Pass and the San Francisco Peaks Wilderness.

Almost as rapidly, law enforcement apprehended and arraigned a suspect, 57-year-old Matthew Riser, on charges of igniting the wildfire.

High winds continued to drive the fire throughout Monday as thousands of households east of Flagstaff were evacuated and firefighters battled the growing blaze with no end in sight. The Pipeline Fire is currently the No. 1 fire resource priority in the nation, according to officials.

Measurements of the Pipeline Fire’s acreage on Monday were “almost worthless” as the fire continues to grow steadily, said Aaron Graeser, Type 3 Incident Commander for the Pipeline Fire. Estimates suggest that the blaze is over 5,000 acres in size and continues to grow to the north and east, following a similar trajectory as the Tunnel Fire that impacted the area less than two months ago. In this previously burned area there is less fuel for the Pipeline Fire to consume, but in some “unexpected” areas the fire encountered fresh fuel beds.

“That is a fairly isolated incident,” Graeser said. “For the most part, it's not going to carry the same intensity through the Tunnel Fire scar as it did when it originally burned.”

Coconino National Forest public information officer Brady Smith said the burn scar has “plenty of fresh fuel” for the Pipeline Fire, including downed pine needles that have collected over the last two months. Due to the Tunnel Fire’s spotty wind-driven pattern, the scar is not likely to hinder the Pipeline Fire’s progress.

Many of the same neighborhoods that evacuated from the Tunnel Fire have been place under similar evacuation orders for the Pipeline Fire. As of Monday evening, Brett Axton of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 2,195 households have been evacuated and 1,584 households have been put on “Set” status to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

“We understand the incredible difficulties evacuation causes to the lives of those in our communities,” Axton said. “Especially after going through the Tunnel Fire less than two months ago.”

Evacuations were “so orderly I couldn’t believe it,” said Congressman Tom O’Halleran, who came on scene Sunday to support the first responders.

“I felt proud to know that we had such dedicated service that were helping people in this area,” O’Halleran said. “And we have some of the top incident teams in the world to fight these fires.”

Currently there are about 600 firefighters on scene and a higher-complexity incoming Type 2 Team from California. As the battle raged Monday, evacuations remained a priority as lives are the “No. 1 value at risk,” Graeser said. There have been no fatalities so far. On Sunday night, firefighters conducted a “very successful” burnout west of the Timberline neighborhood in order to slow fire progress into that area.

“That’s helped a little,” Smith said, but wind gusts recorded as high as 51 miles per hour on Monday continue to move the blaze at a rapid pace.

Between both fires, resources on the scene have so far included 21 engines, three water tenders, three Hotshot crews, one hand crew, four dozers as well as various aerial and overhead resources.

So far, there has been one confirmed structure loss. The fire continues to spread toward highly valued areas, such as the San Francisco Peaks Inner Basin.

“That is the No. 1 watershed for the City of Flagstaff for our community here,” Graeser said. “That is very much threatened right now.”

Significant burn damage in the Inner Basin could impact Flagstaff water quality and produce flooding similar to that after the Schultz Fire and Museum Fire. It is too soon to accurately predict flood risk, said Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman. When it comes to flood mitigation efforts designed to prepare the community for the 2022 monsoon season, “the work is ongoing,” she said.

Firefighters are prepared to take “high risk for high benefit,” when it comes to protecting the Inner Basin, Graeser said. They are also keeping an eye on the substantial cultural resources that are threatened to the northeast.

“We know how important that is to our tribal members that live in this community and to our tribal cooperators,” Graeser said. According to Horstman, the Navajo Nation has offered support in firefighting efforts.

Firefighters can use all the help they can get. The Pipeline Fire is accompanied by the lightning-ignited Haywire Fire, which is burning approximately 1,600 acres about 8 miles northeast of Doney Park. Though substantial in size, the Haywire is affecting an area with less population density. According to officials, 281 households have been evacuated and 57 are in “Set.”

The Haywire and Double Fires are both suspected to be caused by lightning from an earlier storm. They eventually combined on Monday, becoming known simply as the Haywire Fire, which was also at 0% containment Monday afternoon.

Going into the week, structure protection in the previously impacted Timberline neighborhood and timely evacuations will remain a priority. The fire’s progress will remain largely determined by wind, said James Petit, Fire Staff Officer for the Coconino National Forest.

“Wind trumps everything,” Petit said, “wind is very difficult to predict.”

Dry weather is forecast to continue until Friday, which has a 40% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Winds are expected to be slightly lighter for the rest of the week. Meteorologists have reported that smoke from the fire can be seen across most of Colorado.

Closures for the fire include parts of U.S. 89 and most of the Coconino National Forest north of Interstate 40.

FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of Arizona in combating the Pipeline Fire.

More about the fires and response can be found at coconino.az.gov/2926/Pipeline-FireHaywire-Fire. The call center is at 928-679-8525.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

