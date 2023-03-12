The Flagstaff Visitor Center's snowplay hotline received 1,627 calls between Dec. 1, 2022, and March 5. It was an unsurprisingly high volume of calls, especially given that the 95-day period sits smack dab in the middle of the second-snowiest winter on record to date for the area.

Sherry Mason was one of the people who manned that snowplay hotline. She moved to Flagstaff about three years ago after spending roughly 30 years in the Valley.

She describes the snow as magical and mesmerizing. As a visitor’s services specialist at Discover Flagstaff, she not only gets to walk in Arizona’s winter wonderland whenever the flurries descend, she can now act as a shepherd for visitors — the vast majority of whom she can relate to.

In the summer, Mason interacts with people from all over the world, drawn to northern Arizona by its proximity to the Grand Canyon and diversity in natural landscape.

In the winter, the demographics of visitors change a little. More people are coming up from the Valley, as 61% of callers on the snowplay hotline are from the Phoenix metro area.

The No. 1 question those visitors tend to ask, Mason said, is: “How are the roads?”

In discussing road conditions with visitors, Discover Flagstaff performs a couple of tasks. They communicate closures they’re aware of, and defer to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s 511 line for tourists to gather the most up-to-date information.

“I worked when we were out of the office because of the snowstorm," Mason said. "I was taking calls and fielding them remotely. That was the big thing. People were on the road at the time. ‘We’re coming into Flagstaff, what does the road look like, can we get in to Flagstaff?’ they’d say. There were times where I had to kind of guide people around. 'You’re not going to be able to use this road, you’re going to have to take this one just to keep everybody safe.'"

Navigating safely to Flagstaff has posed some problems for people this winter. Not everyone took advice from experts or managed to use safe routes into town.

“A lot of the issues that we have responded to are people utilizing apps like Waze, Google Maps, or Apple Maps, they’re trying to find alternative routes. A lot of the times that takes them down unmaintained or Forest Service roads. That could be deadly if someone gets into an area where they don’t have cellphone service or their vehicle is disabled,” said Aaron Dick, spokesperson for Coconino County Search and Rescue. “They need to be up-to-speed on the weather forecast, not blindly following a map application. Really consider what the signage says and what’s happening.”

By mid-February, search and rescue had seen about three times the average number of missions they’d responded to in the past, year to date. A sizeable number of them, Dick said, were related to people being stuck in their vehicles.

That issue is sometimes augmented by visitors underestimating the sheer amount of snow they encountered this season, according to Mason.

“They get here and obviously they had to plan their trip beforehand. They had no idea that there was going to be a big snowstorm coming in, they thought it was just going to be kind of minor. They see that we are expecting some snow, but they don’t understand the magnitude of how much is going to come,” Mason said.

Snowplayers also have a tendency to pull off the side of the highway as soon as they see powder, creating dangerous situations. Snowplay on the side of the highway is illegal, and according to law enforcement agencies, a pretty significant problem.

“If you see snow on the side of the highway, don’t pull over to play in it,” said Bart Graves, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

He added that the very same conditions that are prime for sledding also produce icy roads that are easy for motorists to slide off of, hitting parked vehicles or worse.

Once visitors arrive, there are still more safety warnings Discover Flagstaff has been tasked with disseminating.

“We tried to encourage everybody to stay off those train tracks,” Mason said. “It’s a difficult thing to do, because they’re intrigued by it. People go out there and they like to get close. We’re just trying to tell everybody to try and avoid train tracks and just play safely — not near the tracks or the road. We try to emphasize how easily accidents can happen. People don’t want to wait for trains to pass and they try to rush it; we try to tell everybody to take their time, try not to get too close, stay off the tracks.”

Meg Roederer, communications specialist for Discover Flagstaff, explained, some of those safety messages are shared even before people leave the Phoenix area.

This winter, she’s worked closely with Phoenix media outlets to offer safety information to potential snowplayers before they ventured out. According to ratings data provided by Roederer, an estimated 26,000 people tuned into the messaging.

In-person, Mason regularly works to help people understand where it is safe to play.

“We try to guide them to the designated snowplay areas. We’ll guide them over to the Flagstaff snowpark. They can also go to any of the city parks -- Buffalo Park, Foxglenn, Flagstaff Snow Park. Those are great areas to be,” said Mason, who tailors her recommendations to each visitor based on what they tell her they’d like to do.

Skiers, sledders and snowman builders might all be given different instructions. The top three destinations for snowplayers, according to data gathered by Discover Flagstaff, are the Flagstaff Snow Park at Fort Tuthill, other city and county parks, and Arizona Snowbowl, respectively.

Strong showings

Snowbowl does not release its attendance numbers. It says, however, that this season’s been one for the books.

“We’re almost at double the snowfall [compared to last year]," said Snowbowl marketing manager Kyle Sawatzke. "Whenever we get a bluebird day there are tons of people out here enjoying the prime conditions. The snow has been immaculate. It truly has been an incredible year; conditions are the best I’ve seen in ages.”

The resort is on track to be open seven days a week in April for the first time ever, according to Sawatzke. The April sunshine should provide optimal conditions for newbies to discover a love of skiing, as the snow will be soft.

“The big thing is we’re seeing a lot of first-timers come out to enjoy the snow. A lot of people are taking advantage of our free beginner lesson,” Sawatzke said.

County search and rescue told the Arizona Daily Sun that it was concerned about skiers and snowboarders who were not necessarily new to the sport venturing outside of the designated ski areas this winter.

Dick said some people tried to take backcountry routes this season without the proper equipment and wound up sinking in the snow, leading to the need of rescue.

“We have a lot of people skiing or snowboarding outside the boundary and getting in trouble,” Dick said.

Dick also said that avalanche risk is real in northern Arizona — and not talked about enough.

“There’s a lot of people in this state who come up from Tucson and Phoenix that may not know there is real avalanche risk on San Francisco Peaks,” Dick said.

Dick added: "Without having skills, equipment and knowledge, we want to discourage people from going into the backcountry. Someone can dig a pit, but snow can be variable. You could trigger a weak layer. Every year there are people who have avalanche training and equipment who are killed in avalanches.”

Snowbowl does a good deal of mitigation work to keep designated ski areas safe, according to Sawatzke.

“Our patrol is sweeping the upper bowl every day, checking snowpack daily. We have a great team that’s connected to Kachina Peaks — some of the best in the business. We make sure areas are closed off when they need to be. They’ve been getting everything open as fast as they can,” he said.

The majority of visitors who stayed and played in Flagstaff during the past few storms returned home safely and without needing to have search and rescue deployed on their behalf.

According to Discover Flagstaff, the heavier storms might have delayed foot traffic downtown or made businesses a little less busy while highway closures were in place. When those closures lifted and it was safe to drive to Flagstaff and recreate here, people did.

According to data from the City of Flagstaff, the average occupancy rate for Flagstaff hotels in January was 58.6%, 3.6% higher than last year. The revenue per available room clocked by Discover Flagstaff increased 6% over last year in that same month.

Data from February and early March is still being compiled, so it’s early to check the overall outlook for the season. Yet, the people who work on the front lines — answering questions and talking with visitors -- are hopeful the memorable winter season will turn out to have been a good one for hotels, restaurants and other local businesses throughout the city.