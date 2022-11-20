Those involved in 1st legal gay marriages in Coconino County react to Respect for Marriage Act

Same-sex marriage became legal in Arizona on Oct. 17, 2014, when a federal judge ruled that the state’s laws banning gay marriage were unconstitutional and the attorney general did not move to appeal the decision.

Today, hopes are high that same-sex marriage will be protected by federal legislation — in addition to a Supreme Court ruling. The Respect for Marriage Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives in July, and on Wednesday it cleared a test vote on the U.S. Senate floor, 62-37.

After the toppling of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court Ruling that guaranteed access to abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas specifically stated that he’d like to reexamine the outcome of Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that legalized gay marriage at the federal level a year after Arizona’s decision.

That comment was a motivating factor for legislators to take a swing at a bipartisan bill during the lame-duck session this month.

“As we saw this summer with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, hard-fought rights are still always vulnerable to repeal,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in remarks delivered on the Senate floor Thursday. “We must act now so that no matter what happens in the courts, married same-sex and interracial couples are protected.”

In explaining what specifically the Respect for Marriage Act would do, Feinstein went on to say, “This is a straightforward bill: it merely codifies the existing requirement that the federal government and every state recognize legal marriages. ... Simply put, Americans should be free to marry the person they love, regardless of sexual orientation or race, without fear of discrimination or fear that their marriages will be invalidated.”

Ryan Stevens was on the legal team that challenged the law against same-sex marriage back in 2014.

Picking a fight

He remembers the battle and he remembers the victory.

Looking back on the case that so impactful for the LGBTQ+ community in Arizona, Stevens always wanted to be a part of the fight. For him, the story of that case, that challenge, began at the Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe.

There, he and Mick Dowdall officially joined forces with Shawn Aiken’s team based in the Valley. They brought four Flagstaff plaintiffs with them, increasing the breadth of the argument. Aiken’s team was already representing plaintiffs from other parts of the state. The attorneys chose not to move forward with a class-action suit, opting instead to take their challenge to federal court with multiple plaintiffs.

“We ultimately proceeded with just the plaintiffs, because we knew that any ruling, we weren’t seeking financial damages. Class action, you definitely want to get folks paid who had damages,” said Stevens. “We knew if we succeeded the whole class would benefit.”

Stevens said the goal was clear from the beginning.

“It was the most cohesive group of lawyers and plaintiffs, because there was just no debate about what we were trying to achieve. That part made it easy, but when you fire off a lawsuit against the state government in federal court, you’re picking a fight. We picked a fight; the attorney general’s office fought back,” said Stevens. “They actually retained additional lawyers who were, I would say, politically oriented against what we were doing and offering their legal services no doubt at a cost to the taxpayers. The attorney general’s office and their attorneys fought back. They were very competent lawyers. They were prepared.”

The day the ruling came down, Stevens was caught unprepared — for him, in the best way possible.

“I was in the office of my law partner Bruce Griffin and we’re doing our 7:30 a.m. ‘What cases do you have today? What trials do you have today?’ meeting, and I’m just looking at my emails and it dings and it says there was a ruling. It was a great moment. To just open it on the spot, no preparation, no deep breaths, just read it, that was just a brilliant moment,” Stevens said. “I could share that with Bruce that we won. Then, I could call the Flagstaff plaintiffs, let them know the great news, and it became such a wildly good day.”

He had hoped for this outcome, and worked with people like Catt Jim in anticipating the joyful flurry of activity that would shape Oct. 17, 2014, in so many people’s memories. Jim worked with the owners of The Weatherford Hotel, which allowed the Zane Gray Ballroom to be used for free for wedding ceremonies that night.

“I was deep in conversation with Ryan trying to figure out when this was going to pass. I had a full-time job, and another part-time job with Pride. I wanted to do something that was setting the pace for equality,” said Jim, who was the then president of the Northern Arizona Pride Association.

The Superior courthouse stayed open late that night, and the very first marriage licenses issued to gay and lesbian couples had the words “bride” and “groom” redacted on the documents.

Justice Howard Grodman married the first same-sex couple in Coconino County at the courthouse, then according to Jim’s recollection, quite literally ran to the Weatherford to join another same-sex couple in legal matrimony.

“It was super exciting to be right there, doing the first legal same-sex marriages,” Grodman said. “Ordinarily, we do offer marriages at the end of the court day, at 5 p.m. There was one middle-age, opposite-sex couple that came down from Chinle to get married, so like three hours. They had no idea what they were walking into. We did their marriage, too.”

Grodman recalls that there were three all-female couples who came to the courthouse on that first day, and he remembers the fanfare. Media outlets were present, along with then-Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick. He remembers the mood as celebratory.

“That was really cool what he did,” Stevens said, referring to Grodman that day. “The moment was there for people to act in, and he did. That was really reputable and I just thought it was just awesome.”

That night Jim met the person who would later become their wife. The next day, Stevens would marry his now-husband. His marriage license is one of the ones with a redaction on it.

More work to be done

Despite the fall 2014 celebration, Stevens noticed, legal victory balanced on a knife’s edge.

“A lot of people talk about the Dobbs decision. I think a lot more people should read it. The same was true of Obergefell. A lot of folks just celebrated, which was great. I’m all for the celebration. The next day, I needed to read it. When you realize its 5-4, and the chief justice of the United States Supreme Court issued a dissent? That is a reality check. This isn’t over. These are very slim margins and the chief justice did not back us,” Stevens said.

Along with many others, Stevens would be relieved if at last the issue of marriage equality moved out of the hands of the judiciary.

“As a lawyer cases go up and down all the time. You’re going to win some things. You’re going to lose some things. Even in a case you win it could get appealed, or maybe you lost a case and it could get appealed later. It’s always this reversal and roller coaster, but this was a really hard one for me to read,” he said. “As a judge, I know you don’t get to meet the litigants. You don’t know them. You don’t see that they’re raising children. You don’t see that they’ve adopted well-adjusted kids and they’re providing great lives for these children. They don’t see that, but I did. I did."

Protecting the rights of the LGBTQ community extends outside the courtroom, and that’s why Jim said more change is needed.

“What we need in this moment is more individuals like myself running for political offices. We do have queer people in offices,” said Jim, who is non-binary and transgender. “Are they doing much? They’re not. There is still more to be done; we need to change the policies we have. There is not much protection for transgender two-spirit individuals.”

In the meantime, the Respect for Marriage Act is a ray of hope that has bipartisan support.

“I think it’s wonderful that Congress is moving in a way that people don’t have to be worried that their marriages will be undermined by a court ruling -- their present marriages, or their future planned marriages. I’m glad this is happening because it’s unfortunate when people’s goals are hindered by laws that don’t allow them to express themselves in ways they wish to,” Grodman said.

“I just didn’t think it would happen now," Stevens said. "All along I’ve just been advocating for legislative backing. The only thing better than the Supreme Court decision in your favor is a federal law passed by the legislature. When Congress does it, it takes all the political appointments and shifts of conservativeness in the court and takes it off the table, unless the law itself is unconstitutional as passed -- which it clearly won’t be. There’s no legal basis for it whatsoever."

Polling shows that more than 70% of Americans are in favor of protecting the right to same-sex marriage, so Stevens is hopeful and sees the week’s developments as a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We don’t have to rely on a slim decision where the chief justice was against us," Stevens said. "You go from completely disheartened to just wanting to lay on the floor and smile.”