Thorpe Park design to be discussed at community meeting Saturday

The second onsite design session to discuss the future of the Thorpe Park Annex Parcel publicly is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at 192 N. Thorpe Road. The event will be hosted by the City of Flagstaff and collaborating partners Wheat Design Group and Southwest Decision Resources.

Val’s Frybread will have a food truck present. Participants will be asked to review and provide feedback on potential park designs.

Saturday’s meeting will review the results of the “Build-a-Park” exercise that community members engaged in during the previous April 30 design session. The exercise asked community members to arrange potential park amenities collaboratively within a map of the parcel boundaries. It proved contentious at times, demonstrating the various competing interests that the community hopes to see actualized in the new park design. Some of the more prominent and “controversial” amenities discussed included affordable housing, Indigenous community space and pickleball courts.

At the end of the April 30 exercise, the park designers took photos of the collaboratively built parks as well as comments from participants and distilled that information into a limited number of designs.

“There will be three designs that will, to the best of our ability, be representing what we've heard from the community,” said Andi Rogers, senior program associate with Southwest Decision Resources.

Participants in Saturday’s event will be asked to evaluate each of the proposed designs and be provided the opportunity to submit further comments that will help park designers narrow down the design.

“My guess is that the final design will be some combination of elements from these three designs,” Rogers said, adding that the upcoming session will be about “refining” designs from community feedback received.

Those who cannot attend Saturday’s meeting will have the opportunity to review the designs and submit comments virtually through a website that will go live after the meeting. More information can be found at www.thorpecommunityinvolvement.com.

