Thorpe, Blackman, Rogers promote dubious claims of election fraud

But that was shown not to be the case by state officials, including Republican State Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who tried to put the conspiracy to bed during an interview on Fox Business on Wednesday.

“We looked into that. We were able to determine that did not affect anyone’s vote,” Brnovich told Fox.

Brnovich also pointed to all the Republicans candidates who were either elected or reelected last week as more evidence that there was no widespread impropriety saying, “If indeed there was some great conspiracy, it apparently didn't work.”

In a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun regarding allegations of fraud made by Thorpe, Blackman and Rogers, Hobbs said there has been nothing to support their claims.

“These accusations are unfounded. Arizona election officials have been transparent throughout the entire process. Before and after each election, the Secretary of State’s Office conducts logic and accuracy tests to certify election equipment. The public is welcomed to attend,” Hobbs said in a statement. “It is a shame that elected officials are placing distrust in our democratic institutions with conspiracy theories.”