This year, is there a fright in trick-or-treating itself?

On Nextdoor.com, that digital back fence where Flagstaff neighbors gather to exchange pleasantries and recipes, to kibitz and air grievances, talk of Halloween has been spirited all month.
As in: Will there even be a Halloween in this pandemic year? Will you dare tempt fate — and possible coronavirus exposure — and let your kids ring doorbells and stick out their candy buckets? Will you seek a semblance of normality and go all out with the spooky yard displays when it’s unsure whether anyone will even show up?
And there’s this, too: Can neighbors reach beyond conversing in the digital realm and band together to organize street parades, block parties and the like? Or is it better, more prudent, just to turn off the porch light and hole up at home on Oct. 31?
From Cheshire to University Heights, Presidio in the Pines to Greenlaw, neighborhood folks are wrestling with these questions. It is certain, though, that the Halloween of 2020 will be vastly different from previous celebrations. After all, this year it’s the people passing out the candy at the front porch who’ll be wearing masks, as well.
Talk has ranged from people using barbecue tongs to drop goodies into trick-or-treater’s bags, to folks constructing elaborate, Rube-Goldberg-like chutes as candy delivery devices, to blocks planning to have kids parade like Mardi Gras revelers and have adults toss the treats at them, to the more tame practice of placing a purple pumpkin at the end of the driveway to clue kids in that this house is taking part with social distancing in place and, thus, is safe to enter.
It has become a heated debate online, with the pro-Halloween faction ardently lobbying for forging ahead, with precautions.
“I shared (on Nextdoor) that I feel very strongly that kids need some normalcy this year more than ever and I wanted to know how everyone else felt about it,” said David Leetham, who lives in University Highlands. “I mentioned a rough idea of how I intended to approach the holiday differently this year and found the vast majority of respondents agreed.
“While I do think there are a fair number of people not taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously, the sense I have from our neighborhood is that most want to participate safely. I suppose I am a little concerned that some parents won't be taking as much care with their kids while trick-or-treating, but we'll do all we can for them. I know there are those who feel this holiday is too risky to participate in and I think that is unfortunate, but to each their own.”
Thinking outside the bag
Leetham has devised a one-way path up his driveway so that the costumed hordes coming and going maintain a safe 6-foot distance in the procession, and he’ll be outside donning a mask and gloves handing out pre-packaged treat bags.
“Our sidewalks will be marked to encourage social distancing, and we'll have themed signs up doing the same and encouraging mask wearing,” he added. “I think we are doing everything we can to make it safe for ourselves and the kids.”
Lest you think Leetham is being too vigilant, his precautions pale compared to other families going all out on the big night.
Sunny Gebler, of University Heights, loves Halloween and enlisted her husband, Hayden, to build a candy chute out of PVC piping that will sit halfway up their long driveway, while the Geblers (including their pet mini-pig, Hank) will sit behind it and feed packs of goodies into mouth of the contraption.
“So kids’ll come up, put their bucket up, ring a little bell and we’ll drop the candy down,” Sunny said. “My husband has painted it and decorated it. He built a little air conditioner and he’ll fill it with dry ice we’ll have some fog floating around. We want to make it fun for the kids.”
Hank, too, will participate. No word on whether the little piggy will be masked up, but he definitely will be dressed up as a pumpkin, and available for trick-or-treaters to take selfies with and feed veggies and pig pellets — because, as Sunny said, Hank should get some goodies, too.
A few Halloween faithful say they’ll press on with plans as much for themselves as for the sake of the kids. Over in Switzer Canyon, Eric Kruse is working on his own delivery device. He hopes it will make people feel safer, but "my gut says there will be a limited amount of trick-or-treaters."
Then there's Deb and Joe Hill, who each year since 2003 have transformed their University Heights home into a haunted house, replete with a spooky pumpkin patch, assorted blowup displays, trees with hanging ghosts, lights both festive and ominous, a witch stirring a frothy cauldron, an old skeleton couple (as opposed to young skeletons?) sitting on the front porch in rocking chairs and sundry spooky sounds.
It takes Joe a month to get everything in place, and Deb says he’s almost finished.
But again, that question: will anyone show up?
Deb isn’t sure, but little matter. “In a normal year, we get about 300 kids, a lot from different neighborhoods,” she said. “Not sure now, but we’ll be sitting on our porch waiting for the trick-or-treaters. We need to get back to some normalcy, and this is a way to do that.”
On Observatory Mesa, where several acres separate houses, Betsy Hamill is accustomed to getting not many (or any) trick-or-treaters. That, however, does not stop her from decorating her house, inside and out, with about six big bins of Halloween nick-knacks. In previous years, she’s hosted Halloween costume parties for friends. This year, COVID-19 has put the kibosh on those plans. Still, Hamill plans to make her home as festive as always.
She has a child of trick-or-treating age and, usually, they repair down the hill to the Cheshire neighborhood to hit some houses and grab some candy.
“This year, it’s still up in the air,” she said. “It’s hard to say what’s going to happen because normally when you drive around you see lots of decorations up, and I’m not seeing that at all, especially in the neighborhood we used to go to. Going up to a door? Not so great.
"The actual thing of trick-or-treating is not necessarily the issue; it’s how close people are getting to each other. It’s more a concern about going to a door. And reaching into a bowl? Not so great, either. I teach at FALA, and a student there has designed a robot that will deliver candy. Pretty cool.”
Precautions and a parade
Jessica Marshall, mother of a 4½-year-old, says she will take her son out to houses that take precautions.
“Most kids will be in masks for their costumes anyway, so as long as adults are wearing masks and or keep their distance, I feel that we can still have a good time while being safe,” Marshall said. “I think this is so important, as these kids have had their worlds turned upside down and have missed out on so much as it is.”
For some, merely making their front yards festive and socially distanced is not enough.
University Heights resident Gabriella Kamahele has been lobbying on Nextdoor for weeks to stage a neighborhood parade. She even surveyed houses in the area to gauge interest. At first, she was rebuffed but, after expressing her disappointment on Nextdoor, others rallied to her cause. Now, there’ll be a procession on the big night, after all, right around twilight.
“We plan a Mardi Gras-style parade,” she said. “It will give those who are at risk for COVID a safe way to distance and yet still be a part of giving out candy … We are encouraging everyone to use tong or toss candy in bags so there is no touching involved.”
Of course, there are always the naysayers, the Halloween version of Christmas Scrooges. As one man who lives in University Heights grumpily wrote on Nextdoor in reply to several posts: “Um, I’m not a Halloween fan so I’ll just eat all my candy and turn off my lights.”
