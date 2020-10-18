This year, is there a fright in trick-or-treating itself?

Lest you think Leetham is being too vigilant, his precautions pale compared to other families going all out on the big night.

Sunny Gebler, of University Heights, loves Halloween and enlisted her husband, Hayden, to build a candy chute out of PVC piping that will sit halfway up their long driveway, while the Geblers (including their pet mini-pig, Hank) will sit behind it and feed packs of goodies into mouth of the contraption.

“So kids’ll come up, put their bucket up, ring a little bell and we’ll drop the candy down,” Sunny said. “My husband has painted it and decorated it. He built a little air conditioner and he’ll fill it with dry ice we’ll have some fog floating around. We want to make it fun for the kids.”

Hank, too, will participate. No word on whether the little piggy will be masked up, but he definitely will be dressed up as a pumpkin, and available for trick-or-treaters to take selfies with and feed veggies and pig pellets — because, as Sunny said, Hank should get some goodies, too.

A few Halloween faithful say they’ll press on with plans as much for themselves as for the sake of the kids. Over in Switzer Canyon, Eric Kruse is working on his own delivery device. He hopes it will make people feel safer, but "my gut says there will be a limited amount of trick-or-treaters."