This family lost everything in the Tunnel Fire. Now they say they know what’s really important.

Heather McKay had not expected the smoke.

The day started like so many other Tuesdays. Her husband, Lance McKay, went off to a painting job while she stayed home with her sons — 3-year-old Wyatt and newborn Luke. Out the open window of her high country home laid 5 acres that stretched to the timberline. Ponderosa pines swayed in the springtime gusts. Downslope winds gathered speed off the mountains in the east and bent the golden grasses toward the rising sun. A dog curled on the couch.

Mother and sons went down to sleep for their mid-morning nap.

“I woke up and the house was filled with smoke,” Heather said.

The first thing she did was text her husband. Then they got on the internet and found that their neighborhood had been told to get “Set,” by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The next step would be “Go” — evacuate homes. She had not heard any order for “Ready,” but that didn’t matter now. A fire was coming.

Heather started packing important items and putting them by their front door. Lance was on his way home, and as soon as he got there the two planned to load their things and leave. She had done this a few years ago during the 2019 Museum Fire. Then, her neighborhoods evacuation orders had never progressed past “Set.”

“Within 20 minutes I saw flames in our backyard,” Heather said. She texted Lance, and he replied, “Get the babies and go.”

That was easier said than done.

“My dog was freaking out,” Heather said. “He was biting at me and screaming. He was scared. I almost couldn't get him out of the house.”

She braved the dog’s fangs and tossed him into the car.

When Heather told Wyatt that it was an emergency and they had to leave, he said, “One second, mama.” He disappeared into the next room.

“He goes and grabs his hat, his new backpack with all his Easter change he got from this Easter egg hunt,” Heather said. “He got his baby blanket and his big old box of monster trucks.”

It broke Heather’s heart to see him standing there with his important things gathered in his harms. Nonetheless, she was thankful he had understood the seriousness of their leaving. She got her babies in the car and went.

“As I was driving down our driveway, I could see flames on our house,” Heather said.

They came in flashes; she couldn’t look in the mirrors too long. She streaked down the dirt road, struggled to judge what speed was fast enough to flee and slow enough to stay safe. She was carrying irreplaceable cargo.

When she turned onto the pavement, Heather passed Lance coming the other way. They stopped, rolled down their windows, spoke in a flurry, and Lance decided to continue on to the house to see if he could get anything that was left behind.

He couldn’t.

Heather told him “it was already burning by the time he got there.” The best Lance could do was go around the chicken coop.

“I opened their gate and tried to get them to run out,” he said. “They didn’t.”

That day, Heather and Lance joined hundreds of others who fled their homes as the Tunnel Fire flared from 11 to 6,000 acres in about six hours. Flames licked 100 feet in length, at times flattened to the ground as 50 mph winds scoured down across the land. They leapt from fuel to fuel, and there was plenty. The land had been in drought for many, many years.

Heather and Lance landed at a friend’s home only a few miles away, but squarely out of the fire’s wind-driven warpath. Over the next three days the fire ballooned to over 20,000 acres while Heather and Lance tried to make sense of what would come next for their family. A neighbor had video called them from the evacuation zone. He turned the camera toward the site of the McKay family home.

“There's not a structure up,” Heather said. “It's completely wiped down.”

Their home had been a place of firsts. It was the first place Heather and Lance lived as a married couple. It was the first place they adopted a dog together. It was the first place they brought a baby home together — once with Wyatt, then again with Luke. And now, it was the first home the family had ever lost.

“When you know your house is going to burn down, it’s hard to process what can stay and what you can live without,” Heather said -- it’s not a calculation that ever has a good solution.

Something important always gets left behind.

There were the initial obvious losses — “work stuff,” like Lance’s painting supplies or Heather’s hairdressing equipment — absences that make it hard to get back on your feet in the short run.

“Both of us being independent businesses, if you lose all your stuff, it’s not like you have an office to go back to,” Heather said. “Everything’s gone.”

Then there were the quieter losses, the ones that become more apparent as the days passed. Lost things they had forgotten were important.

“Stuff that you think doesn't matter when you have it,” Heather said.

For her, these were ultrasounds. A bench Lance had made from their wedding arch. Baby handprints from Wyatt and Luke.

“You can’t get that sweet little handprint back,” she said.

For Lance, it was a knife he got from his grandfather as he was passing away. Ornaments his parents had given him every Christmas since he was born.

“Every day I remember things,” Lance said. “There’s no replacing them.”

But in light of these losses, Heather does not wish she had taken more time to evacuate, more time to think of bringing these irreplaceable things. The only thing she would have done differently was leave sooner.

She knows that at the end of the day, she got what was important.

“I got my babies out and we’re safe,” she said. “We’re alive.”

Community steps up

Amid all the loss that the Tunnel Fire wrought, Heather and Lance have found their days are now filled with gratitude.

“The outpour of the Flagstaff community has been absolutely incredible,” Heather said.

Diapers and food and donations of every thinkable kind began showing up almost as soon as word got out. Lance’s brother started a GoFundMe, and within days the fundraiser soared past its original goals. The support has been “overwhelming,” in a way that has forced to change their view of themselves. Up to this point, they had had always been independent, self-sufficient, strong people pulling themselves up by their bootstraps.

“When we go through hard times and trials, we always say we'll figure it out, we'll hustle our way through, and we do,” Heather said. “But we realized this is something we can't just figure out. We've got to let our pride go.’”

“It’s a foreign feeling accepting so much,” added Lance. “It was hard. I had to look into myself and say, 'I would give the same way.'”

Now, that’s exactly what Heather and Lance hope to do.

“We want to pour back into other families that have been affected,” Heather said.

They intend to re-donate everything they don’t need. Under different circumstances, a surplus might be welcome — after all, what family of four doesn’t need a healthy stash of food and diapers? But now, living under a neighbor’s roof, caught in a social safety net, Heather and Lance are seeing things a little differently.

For them, the Tunnel Fire has been a “reality check.”

“You don’t need anything and everything in the world,” Heather said. “You need moments. You need memories. It was a close call getting me and my babies out of the house. It could have been worse.”

The McKay family GoFundMe can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/lance-heather-mckay-wildfire-relief.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

